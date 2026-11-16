Toronto Maple Leafs general manager John Chayka expressed full support for head coach Jim Hiller despite the team sitting last in the Atlantic Division with an 8-12-2 record. Chayka called the results unacceptable but pointed to structural improvements and a patient approach with goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky.

TORONTO - John Chayka isn't looking to assign blame. The Maple Leafs general manager remains focused on solutions. Despite what he described as unacceptable short-term results, Chayka backed head coach Jim Hiller at an impromptu media scrum during Monday's practice as a team desperately looking for traction went through its paces on the ice below.

We've got a lot of confidence in Jim, full support behind him, Chayka said. It's on us as a group to work through this. Adversity's an opportunity to learn, an opportunity to grow. You gotta be really honest with where you're at and what you've done, and things that need to be improved.

Also read Leafs GM Chayka gives coach Jim Hiller vote of confidence

Whether it's players, management, coaches, we're all in this together to try to get through it, he added. Toronto, which missed the playoffs for the first time in a decade last spring to spark a long list of organizational changes accented by the arrivals of Chayka and Hiller, already faces an uphill climb with a roster led by star captain Auston Matthews.

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Maple Leafs Struggle With Losing Streak

The Maple Leafs have lost eight of their last nine games in regulation, including six straight on a disastrous recent homestand that saw them outscored 23-9. They sit last in the Atlantic Division with an 8-12-2 record, already nine points back of the Eastern Conference's second wild-card berth. It's unacceptable, Chayka said. We hold ourselves to a higher standard.

Fans deserve better. Ownership gives us all the resources to go out and have success. It's on us as a group to get the job done. The 37-year-old executive, however, has seen improvement on the structural and defensive side from an older group that has weathered significant injuries, namely Saturday's grinding 1-0 loss to Connor McDavid and the high-flying Edmonton Oilers.

I don't think any homestand is going to define a season, he said. I don't think that's going to be a final verdict of how we do. How we react is what I'm focused on. Chayka added the organization is taking a patient approach with goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky as he works through his own early struggles.

Chayka Supports Sergei Bobrovsky

The two-time Stanley Cup and Vezina Trophy winner inked in free agency for the next three seasons on a deal worth US$21 million owns a 3-8-2 record with an .881 save percentage and a 3.47 goals-against average. The nice thing about Sergei is he's been through everything in his career, Chayka said of the 38-year-old. He's been to the pinnacle and played extremely well, both individually and on a top team.

And yet, if you go back and study some of those seasons, there's been some ups and downs. He's a process-oriented guy. He's out here working on his game, making adjustments. Given his body of work, we think it's deserved and prudent to give him the benefit of the doubt and allow him to get back in the net and stop the next puck.

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After facing a shuddering home gauntlet that featured Edmonton, Colorado, Minnesota, New Jersey, Montreal and Utah, the Maple Leafs have an opportunity over their next three games to get on track against teams below them in the standings, beginning Tuesday on the road against the Chicago Blackhawks. I have a lot of belief, Chayka said. It's as simple as going out and trying to win the next hockey game.

Injury Updates For Rielly And Marchenko

HELP INCOMING Toronto could have defenceman Morgan Rielly back Tuesday after he missed the last four contests with a lower-body injury. The 32-year-old was a full participant at practice. Top-line winger Kirill Marchenko, meanwhile, skated before the main session as he continued rehab work on a lower-body ailment that's sidelined him since Oct. 26. Still week-to-week, Chayka said.

But starting to see an end in sight. MANAGING THE LOAD Chayka was asked about the plan for veteran blueliner Chris Tanev. The 36-year-old has twice been held out of the lineup for load management purposes since returning from an upper-body issue that forced him to miss nine games earlier in the schedule. The hard-nosed Tanev was limited to just 11 appearances in 2025-26 because of injury.

The plan's fluid, said Chayka, who added there are lots of conversations with medical personnel. We're trying to win every single game we can, and Chris is a big part of that. At the same time, him being available and just general care for our players is also important to me. I feel we have an obligation to do the right thing.

And even though the right thing can be hard to do at times, I think this is the right thing for both Chris and the organization. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2026. Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press