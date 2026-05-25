Leadership crisis erupts at Canada’s Carpenters’ Regional Council after multi‑million‑dollar home purchases spark probe

Top officials of the Carpenters’ Regional Council resign as an internal investigation reveals the union bought two luxury homes that were used by the executive secretary‑treasurer and his wife, prompting questions about governance, public funding and a U.S.‑imposed trusteeship.

The Carpenters’ Regional Council (CRC), one of the largest construction unions in Canada, is in the midst of a leadership upheaval after an internal investigation was launched following a Globe and Mail report that the union had purchased a multimillion‑dollar home for the personal use of its top officials.

The investigation prompted the resignation of executive secretary‑treasurer Jason Rowe, who had overseen the acquisition of a $4 million house in Nobleton, Ontario, and his wife Stacey Rowe, a senior union officer who also served on the board of the numbered company used to buy the property. Both stepped down in March, and Tom Cardinal, the CRC president and chief of staff, also tendered his resignation.

The union’s spokesperson declined to comment, and attempts to reach the former officials for statements were unsuccessful. The controversy stems from a series of real‑estate transactions that have raised questions about governance and financial oversight within the CRC. In 2022 the union bought the $4 million residence, which the Rowes lived in for two years before renting it out.

A second property, also located in Nobleton, was purchased in 2024 for $2.5 million by the same numbered company that owned the first house. Records show that Jason and Stacey Rowe were directors of that company and that the Rowes acted on its behalf in both deals. Later that year the two buildings were transferred at no cost to the Carpenters’ Regional Council Building Corp., a subsidiary wholly owned by the union.

The CRC has not explained why the numbered company was used, why the properties were transferred for zero consideration, or how the second house will be utilized; the latter is currently listed for sale. The parent union in the United States, the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America, placed the CRC under a trusteeship in 2022 to address alleged corruption or financial malpractice, although the specific allegations have never been disclosed.

Under the trusteeship the CRC’s executive board lost much of its authority, allowing Jason Rowe to be installed as executive secretary‑treasurer and to operate with a small group of appointed trustees. The Globe and Mail’s investigation revealed that the executive board was not informed about the purchase of the first house and that no formal vote was taken, contradicting the CRC’s later claim that the acquisition had been approved through its bylaws.

The union’s statements have been inconsistent: an initial denial that the house was bought for any individual was later replaced by a justification that the property was needed on a short‑term basis for Rowe, who had relocated from Manitoba to lead a restructuring of the organization. The fallout has extended beyond the union’s internal affairs. The CRC receives substantial public funding, including millions from Ontario’s Skills Development Fund and federal training programs.

Progressive Conservative leader Doug Ford publicly endorsed the union in early 2025, shaking hands with Jason Rowe at a campaign event after the union had been awarded $27 million from the provincial fund. Critics argue that the timing of the endorsement, coming shortly before the 2025 provincial election, highlights the political risks of close ties between government and a union under investigation for possible misuse of funds.

Both the CRC and its U.S. parent have declined to answer detailed questions about the trusteeship, the real‑estate deals, and the mechanisms that allowed senior officials to benefit from union assets. As the CRC works to rebuild credibility, the U.S. parent union’s general president, Douglas McCarron, has sent a letter to Canadian union leaders promising a thorough review of the Globe’s findings.

The union has acknowledged that the Rowes lived in the $4 million house from 2022 to 2024 and that it was subsequently rented, but it has not provided a clear explanation of the decision‑making process, nor has it disclosed whether any restitution will be made for the use of union resources. The ongoing probe, the resignations of senior officials, and the scrutiny of public funding are likely to shape the future governance reforms of the Carpenters’ Regional Council and its relationship with both the U.S. parent and provincial authorities





globebusiness / 🏆 31. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Carpenters’ Regional Council Union Governance Real Estate Scandal Trusteeship Investigation Public Funding

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dolphins want Willis focused on offence, not leadership, for nowWillis signed a three-year, $67.5 million contract this offseason because the Dolphins believe he can be their franchise quarterback.

Read more »

BBC Sport: Selby: Robson Could 'Never' Hand Newcastle Pre-Leadership OutfitThe article discusses Graham Selby's opinion on what would happen if legendary former Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer were to become head coach.

Read more »

Voting opens in B.C. Conservative leadership race, winner to be announced May 30Voting starts today for members of the B.C. Conservative Party to pick their new leader.

Read more »

Canadian star Bridget Carleton takes on leadership role with expansion Portland FireWNBA vet leads Fire’s offence, helping expansion team get off the ground

Read more »