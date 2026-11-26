European leaders selected former Bank of Spain governor Pablo Hernández de Cos to lead the European Central Bank, filling three top posts at a Brussels summit as the bank confronts war-driven inflation and high government debt.

European leaders have chosen Pablo Hernández de Cos, the former head of Spain's central bank, to succeed Christine Lagarde as president of the European Central Bank.

The decision was reached at a summit in Brussels, according to an EU diplomat who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to be named. The choice puts an experienced central banker known for backing lower interest rates and monetary stimulus in charge of the institution at a difficult moment. The ECB is confronting inflation driven by the war in Iran, along with worries about high government debt and rising borrowing costs across Europe.

Also read Spain's De Cos set to be nominated by EU leaders as new head of ECB

Leaders from the 21 European Union member countries that use the euro also filled two other top posts at the ECB. The bank sets borrowing costs for the 359 million people living in the eurozone. Agreement on all three positions was reached during the Brussels summit. French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed the result on X. The diplomat tasked with communicating for the Irish Presidency provided the initial account of the agreement.

De Cos Nominated to Succeed Lagarde

The three appointments together reshape the leadership of the central bank. De Cos, 55, served on the ECB rate-setting council from 2018 to 2024 through his post as head of the Spanish central bank. His nomination still must pass review by the European Parliament and the ECB's governing council, though those steps are treated as formalities.

Advertisement

The appointment places a central banker with a reputation for favoring lower interest rates in charge when several European governments are struggling with heavy debt loads. Rising borrowing costs have added pressure to national budgets and raised concerns about financial stability. The leadership change comes as the ECB navigates inflation linked to the war in Iran. Policymakers must balance the need to control price growth against the risks that higher rates pose for indebted governments and slower economic activity.

De Cos spent six years on the ECB's rate-setting council while leading the Bank of Spain. His record there and his public positions have led observers to place him among officials more open to monetary accommodation than some of his peers. The eurozone includes 21 member countries that share the single currency. The ECB's decisions on borrowing costs affect households, businesses and governments across that area.

The bank's leadership therefore carries weight well beyond Brussels. The other two ECB posts filled by leaders were not identified in the available account. Macron's confirmation on X provided public verification of the overall result. The summit in Brussels served as the setting for the final agreement.

Nomination Requires Formal Review

Review by the European Parliament and the ECB's governing council remains ahead for de Cos. Those bodies are expected to examine the nomination, but the steps are not anticipated to block his appointment. Once completed, the process would install him as Lagarde's successor. Lagarde's tenure at the ECB has spanned a period of repeated shocks for the European economy.

Her successor will inherit the same set of challenges, including war-driven inflation and the fiscal strain on heavily indebted member states. European governments with large debt burdens face higher costs when they refinance. The ECB's rate decisions influence those costs directly through financial conditions in the eurozone. The next president's stance on rates will therefore shape budget choices in several capitals.

The war in Iran has contributed to inflation pressures that the ECB must weigh against weak growth. Central bankers in Europe and elsewhere have struggled to judge how long price pressures will last. The choice of de Cos signals how leaders want that balance handled. His age and background give him familiarity with the institution's internal debates.

Serving from 2018 to 2024 placed him in the room during major policy shifts. Supporters point to that experience as preparation for the presidency. The anonymous diplomat's account was the first indication of the agreement. Macron's post on X then confirmed it publicly.

Advertisement

The summit brought together leaders from the countries that use the euro to settle the appointments. The three posts filled at the summit are among the most senior at the ECB. The bank's governing council sets interest rates for the currency area. Its president represents the institution in global financial meetings and before European lawmakers.

De Cos Favors Monetary Stimulus

De Cos has been described as favoring monetary stimulus during his time as a policymaker. That reputation will follow him into a role where inflation remains a central concern. Markets and governments will watch his early signals on rates. The formal review process now begins with the European Parliament and the ECB's governing council.

Neither step is expected to derail the nomination. If completed, de Cos would take over as president of the central bank for the eurozone. Macron's confirmation on X marked the public face of the decision. The Irish Presidency diplomat's briefing gave reporters the first details.

The agreement covered not just the presidency but two additional top positions. The eurozone's 359 million residents are directly affected by the ECB's rate decisions. Borrowing costs for mortgages, business loans and government debt all respond to the bank's policy. The new leadership team takes charge under unsettled economic conditions.

Heavy debt loads in several European countries make rising borrowing costs especially painful. Governments must refinance obligations at higher rates, squeezing budgets. The ECB's next moves will be weighed against that fiscal backdrop. Inflation driven by the war in Iran adds another layer of difficulty.

Leaders Settle Appointments in Brussels

Central banks must decide whether price pressures are temporary or persistent. De Cos's record suggests he may lean toward supporting growth and lower rates. The summit in Brussels concluded with the three appointments settled. Leaders from the 21 euro-using countries participated.

A diplomat speaking for the Irish Presidency described the outcome on condition of anonymity. De Cos, 55, led Spain's central bank and sat on the ECB rate-setting council from 2018 to 2024. His nomination now advances through review by the European Parliament and the ECB's governing council. Those steps are considered formalities before he would succeed Lagarde.