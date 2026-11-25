The LCBO is expanding its anti-theft campaign Operation Secure Stores with paid duty police at 40 more Ontario locations, plus added guards and covert taskforce members, after more than 2,000 arrests last year.

The LCBO is expanding its security presence at stores across Ontario with a new anti-theft campaign that will include paid duty police officers at 40 more locations.

The crown corporation announced the plan in a news release. The initiative is called Operation Secure Stores. The campaign will also bring additional security guards to some of the busiest LCBO locations. It will deploy more members of its covert security taskforce to stores targeted by repeat offenders.

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LCBO Police Expansion Targets Theft

The expansion of paid duty police officers is one of the most visible parts of the plan. The LCBO says its existing anti-theft measures led to more than 2,000 arrests last year. It estimates organized crime groups are responsible for about 70 per cent of theft-related losses. The crown corporation says it will continue to work with police and security partners to address theft.

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The anti-theft crackdown comes just months after Toronto police released the results of a widespread retail theft investigation. That investigation resulted in hundreds of arrests. Police also released video of suspects filling up bags during an LCBO theft. In the video shown during the news conference, a group of masked males could be seen entering a Toronto LCBO with large empty bags and suitcases.

Police Reveal Brazen Retail Theft

The suspects are then seen filling the bags and leaving unimpeded. The incident highlighted the brazen nature of some retail thefts in the province. Supt. Ron Taverner told reporters that many of those involved are not first-time offenders.

Repeat and prolific offenders are out there and active in their criminal activities, he said previously. These offenders are often also connected to larger organized crime networks involved in the distribution and resale of stolen goods. That is why tackling these crimes is so significant. Earlier this month, police confirmed a separate incident at an LCBO in Etobicoke near Bloor Street West and Royal York Road.

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New Security Measures Prevent Injuries

No employees or customers were injured in that incident. Officials said they take retail theft extremely seriously and use several measures to prevent it, including CCTV, a covert security task force, and third-party security guards. The campaign will also include refresher training for third-party security guards and increased information-sharing with police. The LCBO says the new measures are aimed at protecting staff and customers while reducing losses.

The announcement comes as retailers across Ontario report rising incidents of organized retail crime. The LCBO says it is committed to keeping its stores safe. The Operation Secure Stores campaign is expected to be rolled out in the coming months.