LayerZero (ZRO) Faces Downside Pressure Amid Whale Transfers and Bearish Market Structure

A LayerZero-linked wallet transferred 1 million ZRO to Binance, raising concerns about potential selling pressure. Despite broader outflows, structural weakness, RSI indicators, and heavy long liquidations suggest continued downside risk for ZRO, with the price likely testing the $1.20 demand zone.

A significant transfer of 1 million ZRO tokens, valued at approximately $1.43 million, was made from a LayerZero-linked wallet to the Binance exchange, sparking concerns about potential market supply increases.

This movement suggested that the holder might be positioning tokens closer to market participants, a move often associated with impending selling activity. However, the wallet still retains a substantial reserve of 29 million ZRO, worth around $41.34 million, which could exert considerable influence on future price movements. While this transfer does not confirm active selling, it does indicate the potential for further distribution, keeping traders on high alert.

The market's attention has now shifted to whether this single large transaction could outweigh broader market trends, as concentrated inflows tend to have a more pronounced short-term impact compared to dispersed flows. Despite the whale-driven deposit, Netflow data revealed a negative reading of -$371.34K, indicating that tokens were still being withdrawn from exchanges overall. This trend suggests that broader market participants are continuing to accumulate ZRO, thereby reducing the aggregate sell-side pressure.

However, this creates a conflicting signal, as localized inflows from large holders clash with the wider accumulation trends. In such scenarios, the price direction often hinges on which force—localized selling or broader accumulation—dominates over time. While outflows generally support price stability, concentrated deposits can still introduce near-term volatility.

Consequently, market participants remain cautious, closely monitoring whether exchange balances will continue to decline or begin to reverse. LayerZero's price action has shown clear signs of structural weakness, particularly after breaking below the $1.60 support level and trading near $1.41. This breakdown confirms a shift in market structure, as the price continues to form lower highs following repeated rejections near the $2.00 resistance level.

With selling pressure persisting, a move toward the $1.20 demand zone appears increasingly likely, especially since buyers have failed to reclaim lost levels. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) further supports this weakness, declining to 31.63 and remaining suppressed without forming any bullish divergence. This positioning indicates sustained selling pressure rather than exhaustion. Although the RSI is approaching oversold territory, it does not signal a reversal, reinforcing the ongoing bearish structure.

If the RSI stabilizes and forms a divergence near $1.20, the price could attempt a short-term bounce; however, a failure to hold this zone would likely extend the downside toward deeper support levels. Derivatives data further reinforces the bearish outlook, with long liquidations reaching $479.66K compared to just $5.99K in short liquidations. This imbalance highlights that overleveraged long positions are facing forced exits, amplifying downward price movement.

As liquidations cascade, they add to the existing selling pressure in the spot market. In contrast, the lack of significant short liquidations suggests that bearish positions remain relatively intact. This dynamic indicates that the market is still flushing out bullish exposure rather than reversing its trend direction.

As a result, liquidation-driven pressure aligns with structural weakness, reinforcing the current downside bias. In summary, ZRO remains under pressure as whale-driven inflows introduce localized supply while broader outflows attempt to support the price.

However, the structural breakdown, weak RSI positioning, and heavy long liquidations all point toward continued downside risk. If these conditions persist, the price is likely to test the $1.20 demand zone before any stabilization attempt emerges





CryptoAmb / 🏆 22. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Layerzero ZRO Binance Whale Transfer Market Structure

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Canadian Man Held in US ICE Detention for 6 Months Faces Indefinite ImprisonmentA Canadian citizen, Clayton Herman, has been detained in a US ICE facility for nearly 200 days with no clear release date, citing poor conditions and lack of information regarding his case. He legally entered the US two decades ago but is now detained due to an overstayed visa.

Read more »

Canada's Supply Management System Faces Inevitable ChangeAnalysis suggests Canada's supply management system for dairy and poultry, a protectionist policy from the 1970s, is likely to be dismantled due to USMCA renegotiations and pressure from the US. The author argues the system is outdated and hinders trade, suggesting Canadian industries should prepare for increased imports and explore alternative trade strategies.

Read more »

French teen faces jail in Singapore for licking vending machine strawA French teenager has been charged with mischief and public nuisance in Singapore for licking a straw and putting it back in an orange juice vending machine, court documents showed Monday.

Read more »

USC Gym Hour for Female and Non-Binary Students Faces Legal ScrutinyA designated gym hour at the University of Southern California for female and non-binary students has sparked debate and potential legal concerns regarding Title IX and sex-based discrimination. Critics argue the program effectively excludes male students despite inclusive wording.

Read more »

Student Faces Charges for Contaminating Vending Machine Straws in SingaporeA student in Singapore filmed himself licking straws at a vending machine and returning them to the dispenser, causing iJooz to replace all 500 straws at a cost of S$2500. He could face jail time or a fine. The incident has prompted the company to accelerate the rollout of upgraded, more hygienic vending machines.

Read more »

Phillies Manager Rob Thomson Faces Scrutiny Amidst Team StrugglesPhiladelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson is under pressure as the team endures a difficult start to the season. Despite a recent end to a 10-game losing streak, the Phillies' overall record remains poor, sparking speculation about Thomson's job security, especially following the firing of Red Sox manager Alex Cora.

Read more »