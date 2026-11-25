Legal team files motion to release James Bryant, accused accomplice in the Tumbler Ridge mass shooting. Detailed timeline reveals extensive pre-planning with Jesse Van Rootselaar.

Lawyers for James Bryant are moving to secure her release from custody ahead of her trial in connection with the deadly mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia. A detailed legal motion submitted to a U.S. district court argues for her freedom, citing the complex nature of the case and the specific circumstances surrounding her alleged involvement with the perpetrator, Jesse Van Rootselaar.

Legal Motion Details Communication Timeline

The 33-page motion filed in U.S. district court outlines a disturbing volume of digital communication between the two individuals. According to the document, James Bryant, who goes by the name Melody, and Jesse Van Rootselaar exchanged nearly 74,000 text messages. This intense period of contact began on Aug. 1 last year and continued through Feb. 10, 2026, which was the exact day the killings took place in the small B.C. village.

Also read Alleged Tumbler Ridge co-conspirator James Bryant seeks release from U.S. jail

Court Documents Outline Pre-Attack Planning

Several court documents have established a chronological timeline of events leading up to the tragedy, revealing that the planning process began months before the final act. The records indicate that OpenAI shut down Jesse Van Rootselaar's ChatGPT account in June 2025 due to flagged concerning behavior, although the company did not notify police at that time. This early digital footprint suggests that Van Rootselaar's fixation on violence was visible to technology platforms well in advance of the physical attack.

Financial And Material Support Allegations

The timeline highlights specific instances where James Bryant allegedly provided material or financial support to the shooter. On Aug. 4, 2025, Van Rootselaar requested money for stickers to decorate firearms intended for the attack, following Bryant's agreement to buy $150 shoes for Van Rootselaar's birthday. Bryant later assisted in testing the quality of a livestream setup on Aug. 30, 2025, and facilitated the purchase of a 3D printed firearm kit around Aug. 20. These actions form a core part of the prosecution's case regarding co-conspiracy.

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Stakeholder Positions And Moral Arguments

Throughout the planning phase, James Bryant and Jesse Van Rootselaar engaged in repeated negotiations regarding whether to proceed with the murders. Bryant allegedly agreed not to snitch on multiple occasions, including on Aug. 18 and Oct. 14, 2025. Conversely, Bryant also made efforts to dissuade Van Rootselaar, such as on Dec. 15, 2025, when she urged the shooter to consider the victims' humanity. On Jan. 5, 2026, Bryant successfully talked Van Rootselaar out of carrying out the attack the following day, though the plan resumed shortly after.

Final Hours And Immediate Aftermath

In the final days leading to Feb. 10, 2026, the coordination between the two women intensified significantly. Van Rootselaar sent images of her attire, including the shoes Bryant bought and a satchel containing an explosive device, before initiating the violence. After killing her mother and brother, Van Rootselaar livestreamed from her vehicle, with Bryant allegedly assisting in starting the car. The attack resulted in the deaths of five children and an education assistant at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, along with injuries to 27 others, before Van Rootselaar took her own life.

Law Enforcement Interview And Current Status

Following the massacre, Homeland Security Investigations Special Agents interviewed James Bryant at her home in Bellingham, Wash., on Feb. 12, 2026. During this interview, Bryant disclosed her extensive communications with Van Rootselaar and admitted to viewing attempted livestreams of the attack. Her legal team is now using these detailed interactions to argue for pre-trial release, emphasizing the nuanced nature of their digital relationship as the case heads toward its expected trial next year.