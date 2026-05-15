Lawyers Host Comedy Shows to Raise Money for Hospital

Michael Currie and Claire Seaborn, who are both lawyers, started organizing comedy shows to hone their presentation skills and raise money for Toronto’s Michael Garron Hospital Foundation. They have organized four annual Good Laughs comedy shows, with proceeds going towards various projects at the hospital. The couple hopes to raise $40,000 for their fifth show, bringing their total to $100,000 over four years.

Michael Currie , a partner with the Toronto firm Lax O’Sullivan Lisus Gottlieb LLP, and Claire Seaborn , a lawyer at Torys LLP, started organizing comedy shows to hone their presentation skills and raise money for Toronto ’s Michael Garron Hospital Foundation .

They have organized four annual Good Laughs comedy shows, with proceeds going towards various projects at the hospital. The couple hopes to raise $40,000 for their fifth show, bringing their total to $100,000 over four years. The format has been expanded to two shows featuring six lawyers doing their best stand-up routines. All 300 tickets have been sold, at $75 a piece





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Comedy Shows Michael Garron Hospital Foundation Lawyers Toronto Danforth Ave. University Of Ottawa Torys LLP Lax O’Sullivan Lisus Gottlieb LLP Good Laughs Michael Currie Claire Seaborn Hospital Proceeds Various Projects Honing Presentation Skills Raising Money Stand-Up Comedy Cross Training For Lawyers Thinking On Their Feet Preparation Stage Presence Earmarking The Proceeds Hospitals Nurses Doctors Lack Of Funding Proceeds Going Towards Various Projects At The Format Has Been Expanded To Two Shows Featurin Tickets Have Been Sold Raising Money For The Hospital From A Variety Where The Money Goes Where The Money Is Needed Where The Money Goes Where The Money Is Needed

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