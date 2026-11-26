Defense lawyers argue Steven Galloway lacks expert proof he cannot write, challenging his $4.9-million special damages claim in the defamation trial against A.B.

Lawyers representing the woman known as A.B. challenged the core of Steven Galloway's financial claims in the B.C. Supreme Court on Wednesday, arguing that the author's assertion that he can never write again is unsubstantiated. The defense team contended that Galloway's demand for $4.9-million in special damages relies entirely on his own word rather than objective medical or professional evidence.

Insufficient Evidence for Special Damages

Senior counsel Sydney Gomez told Justice Neena Sharma that the defense requires concrete proof of psychological injury severe enough to permanently halt a creative career. Gomez stated that Galloway's legal team must provide medical records or expert opinions to justify such a rare award of special damages in Canadian law.

Also read Former UBC Professor Steven Galloway Seeks Vindication in Defamation Trial

Without this level of proof, the defense argued that Galloway fails to meet the legal burden of proof required to recover lost future earnings. The court noted that the plaintiff's claim rests heavily on his personal assertion that the 2015 allegations destroyed his ability to produce literary work.

Justice Questions Expert Testimony Viability

Justice Sharma expressed skepticism during the proceedings about what type of professional could realistically quantify the loss of a writer's creative spark. She questioned whether a psychiatrist or mental health clinician could objectively measure the loss of desire to publish work in the public sphere.

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The judge posed a hypothetical scenario suggesting that even an expert writer could not credibly testify on how false accusations would affect their own writing capabilities. She stated that such speculative testimony would likely be deemed inadmissible evidence in a court of law.

Disputed Financial Estimates and Expert Reports

Galloway's legal team had previously cited two separate expert reports valuing his lost income at $7.1-million and $11.7-million respectively. These figures were based on projections of his future earnings up to the age of 70, assuming a trajectory similar to top-tier bestselling authors.

The defense disputed these calculations, arguing that the higher estimate unfairly compared Galloway to Governor-General's Award winner Miriam Toews. A.B.'s lawyers pointed out that the expert used an unrealistic timeline for how frequently Galloway would publish new novels.

Background of the Defamation Trial

The legal battle stems from allegations made in November 2015 that led to Galloway's suspension from his position as chair of UBC's creative writing department. A previous inquiry by Mary Ellen Boyd in 2016 found that Galloway had sexually harassed A.B., though he was never charged with a crime.

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Galloway launched the defamation case against A.B. and twenty-three others in 2018, seeking damages for the spread of allegations online. The trial now focuses solely on A.B., Mandi Gray, Glynnis Kirchmeier, and Dana Kagis after most other defendants settled their cases.

Outstanding Damages and Next Steps

Galloway is seeking at least $7.4-million in total damages from A.B., including $4.9-million in special damages and $2.5-million in general, aggravated, and punitive damages. Additional claims include $250,000 from Gray, $80,000 from Kirchmeier, and $30,000 from Kagis.

The trial is scheduled to continue on Thursday with further closing arguments from both legal teams. The court will ultimately determine if the evidence presented supports the extensive financial compensation requested by the bestselling author.