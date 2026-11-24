Closing arguments in Vancouver seek $3-4 million damages for former UBC professor Steven Galloway, alleging his accuser spread false rape claims causing massive professional wreckage.

Attorney Daniel Burnett delivered closing arguments on behalf of author and former University of British Columbia professor Steven Galloway, asserting that his client's accuser initiated rape allegations and intentionally amplified them to destroy his reputation. Burnett stated that the woman, identified in court documents only as A.B., knew her actions would cause "massive wreckage" to the standing of Galloway, the celebrated author of the bestselling novel "The Cellist of Sarajevo." This legal proceeding has unfolded over more than a decade since unproven allegations led to Galloway's termination from his academic position.

Galloway Seeks Millions For Reputation Damage

The legal team representing Steven Galloway is requesting general, aggravated, and punitive damages totaling between $3 million and $4 million. Attorney Daniel Burnett clarified that this figure requires a deduction of twenty-five percent to account for three other defendants who have already settled their portions of the claim with Galloway. The core of the argument rests on the assertion that A.B. acted with reckless disregard for the truth, knowingly spreading false information that clearly established malice.

Also read Galloway’s lawyers say he deserves one of Canada’s largest defamation awards

Burnett emphasized to the B.C. Supreme Court judge in Vancouver that the defendant did not merely make an isolated error but actively poured gasoline on the allegations by encouraging third parties to spread the claims. This pattern of behavior, according to the lawyer, justifies the pursuit of enhanced damages beyond standard compensation. The prosecution of this defamation case is the final stage in a long-running legal battle that began with allegations made in 2015.

Defendant Alleged To Spread False Claims

Steven Galloway is suing A.B. and three other individuals who are alleged to have disseminated the false allegations across various platforms and social circles. The court heard detailed accounts of how the narrative expanded from a single complaint into a widespread public controversy. Burnett argued that the willingness of these defendants to amplify the story demonstrates a concerted effort to damage Galloway's professional and personal life.

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During the trial, evidence was presented regarding the extent to which the allegations were circulated before any judicial determination of guilt. Galloway's legal team contends that the timing and manner of the accusations were designed to maximize reputational harm. The defense of A.B. and the other named parties is expected to argue against the characterization of their actions as malicious or reckless, though the specific counter-arguments have not been detailed in the closing summary.

Long-Term Impact On Writing Career

The consequences of the 2015 allegations have had profound and lasting effects on the professional trajectory of Steven Galloway. Prior to the controversy, Galloway was a prominent figure in Canadian literature and academia, holding a position as a professor at the University of British Columbia. Following the public nature of the allegations, he was dismissed from his teaching role, effectively ending his academic career.

Beyond his employment termination, Galloway's literary output was significantly disrupted. The court heard testimony indicating that the defamation and public scrutiny caused a loss of writing opportunities that have persisted for over ten years. Burnett argued that the financial compensation sought is not merely punitive but reflective of the actual economic losses incurred due to the reputational damage. The case highlights the severe professional risks associated with public defamation claims involving high-profile cultural figures.

Final Submissions And Legal Timeline

Final submissions in the trial are scheduled to continue throughout the current week, bringing closure to a legal process that has spanned more than ten years. The B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver will ultimately determine the validity of the defamation claims and the appropriate level of compensation. This timeline underscores the protracted nature of legal battles involving complex factual disputes and significant public interest.

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As the court prepares to render its judgment, the case serves as a significant precedent for defamation laws regarding unproven allegations in the digital age. The outcome will likely influence how institutions and individuals handle similar disputes in the future. The report by The Canadian Press, first published on November 24, 2026, marks the latest development in this high-profile legal saga.