Lawsuit Challenges NCAA and College Sports Commission Over NIL Price-Fixing

A class-action lawsuit filed by USC and Stanford football players alleges the NCAA, power conferences, and the College Sports Commission are illegally suppressing athlete NIL compensation through an enforcement system that violates antitrust law and state statutes.

A new class-action lawsuit filed in California alleges that the NCAA , its power conferences, and the newly created College Sports Commission are illegally price-fixing athlete name, image, and likeness ( NIL ) compensation in violation of federal antitrust law and state statutes.

The complaint, filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court's Northern District of California, names USC freshman linebacker Talanoa Ili and Stanford senior quarterback Charlie Mirer as plaintiffs. They are represented by attorneys from Berger Montague and Freedman Normand Friedland, seeking to represent thousands of athletes at schools in over a dozen states that have laws protecting unlimited NIL earnings.

The suit demands monetary damages and an injunction to halt enforcement of NIL deal restrictions by the NCAA and the College Sports Commission, arguing that the plaintiffs will continue to suffer suppressed compensation under what it describes as a price-fixing scheme. The 81-page complaint targets not the landmark House settlement that allowed direct school-to-athlete payments, but rather the implementation of that settlement, specifically the creation of the College Sports Commission and its NIL Go clearinghouse.

The lawsuit claims these entities illegally prohibit certain athlete compensation contracts, violating statutes in 17 states including California, New York, Ohio, and Michigan. It names as defendants NCAA president Charlie Baker, the four power conference commissioners (Jim Phillips, Brett Yormark, Tony Petitti, Greg Sankey), and Bryan Seeley, CEO of the College Sports Commission, alleging they knowingly established an enforcement system that runs counter to state laws.

The suit asserts that the defendants engaged in a conspiracy by adopting policies that have direct anticompetitive effects, suppressing NIL compensation below competitive levels. If certified as a class action, the case could dismantle the enforcement structure that gives the Commission authority to reject NIL deals deemed illegitimate, based on criteria like a valid business purpose and a compensation range algorithm created by Deloitte.

Critically, the Commission's policies conflict with state laws that bar conferences and the NCAA from restricting athlete NIL earnings or punishing schools for allowing such deals. However, some legal observers question the complaint's validity because plaintiff class members may have released their antitrust claims by agreeing to the House settlement and are bound by its federal injunction.

Meanwhile, the very schools that created the Commission are reportedly trying to circumvent the $20.5 million cap on athlete compensation by redirecting sponsorship money to rosters disguised as NIL agreements. Third-party NIL payments from endorsements count against that cap if they pass the enforcement process, but schools like Nebraska and Georgia have used arbitration to challenge rejected deals. Plaintiff attorneys in the House settlement have also filed a claim accusing the Commission of violating settlement terms with its rigid clearinghouse.

In a hearing scheduled for Wednesday, lead attorney Jeffrey Kessler will argue that the Commission should not scrutinize deals with school-affiliated businesses. A ruling in his favor could create a turbocharged environment where schools funnel sponsorship and booster cash to athletes with no cap. As of last month, over $125 million in promised NIL compensation was under review or had been rejected within the system





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