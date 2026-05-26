After a prolific spell at Heart of Midlothian, 30‑year‑old striker Lawrence Shankland has signed a two‑year contract with Rangers, the club he has called his boyhood favorite. The former Hearts captain joins the Hammers ahead of their campaign for a return to domestic dominance, while also representing Scotland in the upcoming World Cup.

Lawrence Shankland has sealed a move to Rangers , in a transfer that feels like the culmination of a long‑standing dream for the 30‑year‑old forward. The former Hearts striker will don the iconic black and white of the Ibrox side for at least two years, with an option for a third, following a standout career at Tynecastle where he netted 88 goals in 171 appearances across four seasons.

Shankland's time at Hearts was highlighted by a strong leadership role, guiding the club to a second‑place finish in a title race that ultimately slipped to Celtic on the final day. While Hearts fell short of the top spot, they successfully blocked Rangers from overtaking them, ending the campaign in third place, eight points behind the title‑holders. The move to Rangers marks a significant turning point for Shankland, who has long harboured a passion for the club.

In an interview with Rangers TV, Shankland explained that Rangers had always been his "boyhood club" and that the opportunity to represent them felt like a personal milestone. He expressed excitement about contributing to a side that is eager to reclaim regular silverware, emphasizing his enthusiasm for playing a central role in the club's resurgence. Shankland's departure from Hearts came at a crucial moment.

With his contract having expired the previous summer, the striker was initially linked to a move to Ibrox even before signing a new three‑year deal with Hearts in late June. During his tenure, he tallied 20 goals in 34 appearances across all competitions, including a notable contribution against Rangers. His performance helped Derek McInnes' side chase their first league title since 1960, demonstrating Shankland's ability to deliver under pressure and in crucial matches.

Rangers head coach Danny Rohl welcomed the acquisition, praising Shankland's proven quality, leadership, and work ethic. Rohl highlighted the forward's goal‑scoring record in Scotland, noting that it speaks for itself.

"He understands the demands and expectations that come with playing for Rangers," Rohl said, adding that Shankland's character and experience will be a significant asset for the squad. Shankland's addition to Rangers arrives at a time when the club is preparing for a return to regular European competition. Although he will miss out on the Champions League qualifiers with Hearts, the forward expressed determination to help Rangers re‑establish themselves in Europe.

His international experience also comes into play, as he will join Steve Clarke's squad for the upcoming World Cup. Shankland's international career includes four goals in 18 appearances for Scotland, underscoring his capability to perform on the world stage. Roderick's comments on Shankland's arrival were confirmed with a warm message of support for his World Cup preparations, with the anticipation of welcoming him back to Glasgow during the pre‑season period.

This move not only satisfies Smith's personal ambition but also aligns with the club's broader strategy of reinforcing their attacking options ahead of a renewed bid for domestic and European success. The club's forward line now boasts the presence of a proven goal scorer with a keen sense for the big moments, and the fans are hopeful that Shanks lad's arrival will bring both excitement and results to Rangers' campaign.

The transition also represents a broader theme within Scottish football, where players often move between rival clubs. Shankland's transfer illustrates the fluid nature of player movement across the Scottish Premiership, even among clubs with intense histories and rivalries. The definitive factor will be whether he can deliver the same high level of consistent performance at the new club and help Rangers around the start of the new season.

As the team heads into the pre‑season, Rangers must now integrate Shankland into their tactical setup, maintaining his role as a finisher while also utilizing his leadership experience. Analysts predict that his presence could change the dynamic of the club's attack, potentially allowing Rangers to compete more aggressively for both domestic trophies and European qualification.

The likelihood of a tight schedule for the upcoming football season demands a large depth of the squad and, if Shankland's confidence translates to typical match‑scores for Rangers, the club could possibly secure a better standing in the upcoming football season. He will be a key squad member to see the potential of him making the changes in the performance within the Scottish Premier League





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