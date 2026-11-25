The Law Society of Alberta has overturned a professional misconduct ruling against former minister Kaycee Madu, finding no evidence he sought special treatment for a traffic ticket.

A panel from the Law Society of Alberta has formally quashed a professional misconduct finding against former Alberta justice minister Kaycee Madu. This decision resolves a dispute that originated from an incident in March 2021 involving a distracted driving citation and a phone call to the then- Edmonton police chief. The appellate body determined that there was insufficient evidence to support the claim that Madu attempted to influence the outcome of the ticket through his official position.

Appellate Body Reverses 2024 Misconduct Ruling

Tuesday's ruling by the Law Society of Alberta marked a complete reversal of the previous judgment delivered by a law society panel in 2024. The earlier panel had found Madu guilty of conduct deserving of sanction, concluding that he had attempted to use his status as a government minister to influence a personal legal matter. That initial decision included an order for Madu to pay nearly $39,000 in associated costs. The appeal panel, however, reviewed the evidence and found no proof that Madu tried to get the $300 fine cancelled or sought special treatment by contacting then-chief Dale McFee.

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Context of the Traffic Stop and Phone Call

The controversy stems from a traffic incident that occurred in March 2021. During this event, Madu was pulled over by law enforcement officers while he was driving to the legislature in Edmonton. He was subsequently accused of violating distracted driving laws by using his cellphone at the time of the stop. Following the citation, Madu placed a call to Dale McFee, the chief of the Edmonton police service at that time. The original misconduct panel interpreted this interaction as an attempt to leverage Madu's political authority to avoid the penalties associated with the traffic violation. The appellate review focused heavily on the intent and nature of that specific telephone conversation.

Madu's Defense and Stated Reasons for Contacting Police Chief

During the appeal process, Madu provided a detailed explanation for why he contacted Dale McFee. He stated that his motivation was not to secure a legal advantage, but rather out of concern that he was being racially profiled because he is a Black man. Additionally, he expressed fears that he was being illegally surveilled in his capacity as the justice minister. These specific concerns drove his decision to reach out to the police leadership directly. The appeal panel accepted that these were the genuine reasons behind his actions, thereby removing the basis for the misconduct finding.

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Reactions from Madu and Impact on Professional Standing

Upon learning of the decision, Kaycee Madu expressed significant relief on social media. He described the outcome as vindication after years of what he characterized as suffering and damage to his hard-earned reputation. Madu expressed hope that this resolution would lead to a more just, fair, inclusive, and culturally responsive system of professional regulation in Alberta. The removal of the misconduct finding restores his clean professional record within the legal community, allowing him to continue his work in private practice.

Political Career Trajectory and Current Status

Madu's political career saw significant shifts following the 2021 incident. In 2022, he was shuffled out of the justice portfolio by then-premier Jason Kenney. Following this change, he served as the labour and immigration minister. He later held the position of deputy premier under Premier Danielle Smith for a brief period before losing his Edmonton legislature seat to the NDP candidate in the 2023 election. Since leaving government office, Madu has resumed his legal career, working as a lawyer in private practice in Edmonton. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2026. - With files from Jack Farrell Aaron Sousa, The Canadian Press