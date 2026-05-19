Laurentian University's three formerly federated universities after insolvency restructuring

This news text discusses the journey of the three formerly federated universities that operated on Laurentian University's campus. After the university terminated the agreement with the universities, a Francophone community created a new university, known as Université de Sudbury, which successfully opened in 2025.

Of the three formerly federated universities operating on Laurentian University ’s campus, the University of Sudbury has been the most in the news over the past five years.

After Laurentian University terminated the agreement with the federated universities in 2021 as part of its insolvency restructuring, a Francophone community saw an opportunity to create a school 'by and for' Francophones at the U of S. The school made this dream a reality in 2025, and since then, these universities have taken different paths





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Universities Laurentian University Federal Franchise Francophone Community Insolvency Restructuring

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