Laurentian University Begins Partial Payouts to Former Employees Five Years After Insolvency Restructuring

Former Laurentian University employees receive a quarter of their severance pay five years after termination under the university's CCAA restructuring, sparking calls for apology and inquiry.

More than five years after his termination during Laurentian University 's insolvency restructuring in April 2021, Eduardo Galiano-Riveros finally received a severance cheque last week. The payment represented only a quarter of the amount originally owed, reflecting the distribution rate set under the court-supervised CCAA process.

Galiano-Riveros, former chair of the physics department, expressed anger and sadness, describing the outcome as a legal theft of 75 percent of owed funds. The distribution followed the sale of property to the province for $53.5 million, which created a creditor pool, but payouts were delayed by government approval and tax withholding procedures.

Ernst & Young, the court-appointed monitor, declared a 25 percent distribution rate for affected creditors-higher than initial estimates-though secured creditors and those owed vacation pay had already been paid in full upon the university's exit from insolvency. Compensation claimants, including former employees, received cheques mailed on June 3, 2026, with taxes deducted.

While Laurentian declined comment, Galiano-Riveros noted that one former professor died before receiving any payment, and he called for a formal apology and possibly a public inquiry or criminal probe into the university's collapse. Another former faculty member, librarian Ashley Thomson, received his cheque after 46 years of service and donated it to his church, expressing understanding for the cuts despite the personal timing.

Thomson, now retired, remains involved with Laurentian through senate and retirees' associations, and voiced hope for the university's future under new leadership, though he acknowledged low morale among survivors of the crisis





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Laurentian University CCAA Severance Insolvency Eduardo Galiano-Riveros Ashley Thomson Creditor Payout University Restructuring Canada

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