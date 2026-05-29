Laurentian Bank posts $20.6 million loss as restructuring and acquisition costs mount

Laurentian Bank reported a net loss of $20.6 million in its latest quarter, impacted by restructuring costs tied to its planned split and sale to Fairstone Bank and National Bank. Revenue fell and credit loss provisions increased as the bank pivots to a specialty commercial focus.

Laurentian Bank of Canada reported a net loss of $20.6 million for its fiscal second quarter, as the Montreal-based lender undergoes a major restructuring that will see it split in two and sold in a strategic pivot toward specialty commercial banking.

The loss for the quarter ended April 30 amounted to 50 cents per diluted share, compared with a profit of $32.3 million or 69 cents per share in the same period last year. On an adjusted basis, Laurentian earned 46 cents per share, down from an adjusted profit of 73 cents per share a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $213.7 million from $242.5 million, while the provision for credit losses rose sharply to $26.9 million from $16.7 million, reflecting a more cautious economic outlook and higher loan-loss provisions across the industry. The disappointing results come as Laurentian prepares to execute a transformative deal announced last December. Under the agreement, Fairstone Bank will acquire the 180-year-old Quebec institution for $1.9 billion, retaining the Laurentian brand while focusing on financial services for corporate clients.

Meanwhile, Laurentian's retail and small-and-medium-sized enterprise (SME) banking portfolios will be acquired by National Bank of Canada. The transaction, expected to close later this year, effectively dismantles one of Canada's oldest banks into two distinct businesses: a commercial lending operation under the Laurentian name and a retail network folded into National Bank. For stakeholders, the quarter's losses underscore the challenges of executing such a complex restructuring while navigating a high-interest-rate environment and economic uncertainty.

Despite the headline loss, Laurentian's management emphasized that the underlying business remains solid, with the net loss largely driven by one-time restructuring costs and higher provisions. The bank's common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio, a key measure of financial strength, stood at 11.4%, down from 11.9% in the previous quarter but still above regulatory minimums.

Laurentian's strategic shift away from retail banking toward specialty lending, including equipment finance and commercial real estate, aims to improve profitability and focus on areas where the bank has deeper expertise. However, the transition is proving costly in the short term, with expenses related to system integration, branch closures, and employee severance weighing on earnings. Looking ahead, analysts expect further volatility as the bank winds down its retail operations and Fairstone completes the acquisition.

The broader Canadian banking sector is also facing pressure from rising credit losses and a cooling economy, which could delay improvements at Laurentian. The deal with Fairstone and National Bank is seen as a necessary step to unlock value for shareholders, but the path to a more profitable specialty model remains uncertain until the transaction closes and the new structure is fully operational





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Laurentian Bank Quarterly Loss Bank Restructuring Fairstone Bank National Bank Of Canada

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