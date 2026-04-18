Lauer Expresses Discontent with Opener Strategy Despite Tactical Success

Blue Jays pitcher Wade Lauer voices his strong dislike for the team's 'opener' pitching strategy, despite its tactical effectiveness in their recent game. Lauer, who has a history of arbitration disputes and inconsistent usage, hopes to return to a traditional starter role.

The Toronto Blue Jays employed a strategic pitching approach in their recent game, opting for an opener to set the tone and navigate the initial challenges of the opposing lineup. Reliever Robert Fisher was designated to start the contest, tasked with facing the most potent hitters in the first inning before transitioning to the bullpen. Following Fisher's brief but crucial outing, Wade Lauer was brought in from the bullpen to take over from the second inning onwards.

This ‘opener’ strategy has become a widely adopted tactic across Major League Baseball, primarily designed to mitigate the risk of a starting pitcher encountering the heart of the batting order multiple times throughout their appearance, a scenario often associated with increased scoring opportunities for the opposition.

The combined effort of Fisher and Lauer proved effective in limiting the opposition's offense. Together, they pitched six innings, allowing only three runs. Crucially, Lauer managed to limit his exposure to the top of the batting order to just two plate appearances across his five innings of work, a testament to the strategy's successful execution as envisioned by manager John Schneider.

Despite the tactical success, Lauer expressed significant personal dissatisfaction with the role. In his post-game remarks to reporters, Lauer candidly shared his feelings, stating, It’s definitely different. To be real blunt, I hate it. I can’t stand it. But you work with what you got. This sentiment highlights a deeper underlying tension regarding Lauer's utilization within the team's pitching structure, a narrative that has unfolded over time.

This is not an isolated incident of Lauer expressing discontent with his pitching assignments. Earlier in the season, Lauer found himself on the losing end of an arbitration hearing. The Blue Jays presented a case for $4.4 million, while Lauer sought $5.75 million. Following this decision, during Spring Training, Lauer articulated his belief that his inconsistent usage throughout the preceding 2025 season played a significant role in the arbitration outcome.

In that successful 2025 campaign, Lauer demonstrated his versatility by making 15 starts and 13 relief appearances, showcasing his ability to contribute effectively in multiple roles. Despite his efforts, the arbitration panel seemingly weighed his split usage against him.

Last season, Lauer posted an impressive earned-run average of 3.18 and was recognized by utility player for his invaluable contributions to stabilizing the rotation during a period when the team was severely hampered by early-season injuries. His performance was so impactful that he was considered the team's unsung Most Valuable Player. However, his current season's performance has not mirrored this success.

Through four appearances this year, Lauer has struggled, recording a considerably higher ERA of 7.13. He attributed some of his earlier struggles to a bout with the flu in April, which had a noticeable impact on his pitching velocity. Lauer indicated that he believes he has overcome that particular health challenge.

Looking ahead, Lauer conveyed his hope to return to a more traditional starting pitcher role. He acknowledged the necessity of adapting to the team's strategic decisions, stating, You can make it work the best you can when following an opener. However, he added a strong caveat, expressing his earnest hope that this opener strategy will not become a long-term fixture. He concluded by stating, But you know, that’s above my pay grade, underscoring his desire for a stable and familiar role within the team's pitching staff





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