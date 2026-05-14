Latvia's Prime Minister Resigns After Coalition Partner Pulls Support, Defence Minister Forced to Resign Over Drone Incidents

Latvia's Prime Minister Evika Silina announced her resignation on Thursday, after the Progressives Party, her left-leaning coalition partner, pulled support from the government and left her without a majority. Her resignation came after Latvia's Defence Minister Andris Spruds, from the Progressives Party, was forced to resign last week over the government's handling of multiple incidents involving stray drones suspected to be from Ukraine crossing into Latvian territory.

Latvia 's Prime Minister Evika Silina announced her resignation on Thursday, after the Progressives Party, her left-leaning coalition partner , pulled support from the government and left her without a majority.

Her resignation came after Latvia's Defence Minister Andris Spruds, from the Progressives Party, was forced to resign last week over the government's handling of multiple incidents involving stray drones suspected to be from Ukraine crossing into Latvian territory. Silina said at the time Spruds had lost her trust and that of the public.

The drones incidents "clearly demonstrated that the political leadership of the defence sector has failed to fulfill its promise of safe skies over our country," Silina said on Sunday, explaining Spruds' resignation. On May 7, two suspected Ukrainian drones entered Latvia, one of them crashing at a fuel storage facility. Spruds said they were likely Ukrainian drones targeting Russia, which ended up in Latvia by mistake.

Multiple Ukrainian drones headed for Russia had hit the territories of the three countries in the Baltic region since March. Critics say the incidents have shown weaknesses in Latvia's ability to respond to military threats. The Latvian governing tripartite coalition, which also included an agrarian party, had been under strain for months over multiple issues.

"My priority has always been, and remains, the well-being and security of Latvia's people," Silina wrote on X on Thursday. "Parties and coalitions change, but Latvia endures. And my responsibility to society comes above all else.

" Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics, tasked with appointing a new head of government, is set to meet with representatives of all parliamentary parties on Friday. On Sunday, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said the incidents in Latvia were "the result of Russian electronic warfare deliberately diverting Ukrainian drones from their targets in Russia.

" He offered Ukraine's help to the Baltic states and Finland to prevent such incidents in the future





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