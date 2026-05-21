Latitude 46 Releases Two New Books with Distinct Northern Ontario Perspectives

Local publisher Latitude 46 releases two new titles with distinct Northern Ontario perspectives this month. The first book, "Seldom Seen Road" by John Degen, was released on May 7, and a signing took place on May 16. The launch for the second book, "Here's to Letting Go" by Blain Thornton, takes place May 22 at the Sudbury Theatre Centre from 7-9 p.m.

Local publisher Latitude 46 releases two new titles with distinct Northern Ontario perspectives this month. The first book, " Seldom Seen Road " by John Degen , was released on May 7, and a signing took place on May 16.

The launch for the second book, "Here's to Letting Go" by Blain Thornton, takes place May 22 at the Sudbury Theatre Centre from 7-9 p.m. Seldom Seen Road by John Degen is the first in the Burnt River series of murder mysteries featuring the Roth family detective trio: Mark, his daughter Stephanie and his cousin Jeremy. Of the three, Mark has the least solid claim on the art of solving murders, but he is driven by the insistent busybody nature of the recently retired.

Profoundly hard-of-hearing after a career in musical performance, and equally disappointed with finding himself alone in his world after the death of his beloved wife, Mark stubbornly and clumsily puts himself in harm's way to draw out the truth. Constable Jeremy Roth is the muscle of the group, patrolling the northern highways for the local police detachment and investigating on the ground.

Mark's beloved daughter, Stephanie, building her name as a criminologist at the university in Thunder Bay, gets to the details of the matter using her academic credentials and her innate puzzle-solving instincts. About John Degen John Degen is a poet and novelist with three published books. He holds a Master's degree in Literature from the University of Toronto. His debut novel, The Uninvited Guest, was shortlisted for the 2006 Amazon.ca First Novel Award.

His essays and opinions have been published widely throughout Canada, including in The Globe and Mail, The Toronto Star, Quill & Quire, and the Literary Review of Canada. Degen has worked on behalf of other authors for the past thirty years. He is Chief Executive Officer of The Writers' Union of Canada (TWUC). He lives and works, happily, in Thessalon, with occasional reluctant visits to Toronto and Ottawa.

Here's to Letting Go by Blaine Thornton is a poetry memoir that shines a light on what it takes to survive a childhood of chaos and danger and find a path towards acceptance and healing. About Blaine Thornton Blaine Thornton is a non-binary community-based artist and founder of Mooncrater Theatre in Sudbury, a graduate of Ontario College of Art & Design University, and the recipient of the 2023 Creative Writing Medal.

They were the managing editor for the first edition of Pulse Literary Journal, and co-host of Friday Night on the Mic. Their work has been published in Pulse Literary Journal and A Thousand Tiny Awakenings (Latitude 46, 2025)





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Latitude 46 John Degen Blain Thornton Seldom Seen Road Here's To Letting Go Northern Ontario Murder Mysteries Burned River Series Mark Roth Stephanie Roth Jeremy Roth Poetry Memoir Trans Non-Binary Person Chaos And Danger Acceptance And Healing

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