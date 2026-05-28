Latest U.S. GDP Numbers: Gennadiy Goldberg Discusses Implications for Fed Policy and Inflation Risks

Gennadiy Goldberg, head of U.S. rates strategy and global strategy at TD Securities USA, joins BNN Bloomberg to provide in-depth analysis of the latest U.S. GDP numbers. He discusses the implications for Federal Reserve policy, inflation risks, and why markets remain focused on developments in the Middle East.

Gennadiy Goldberg, head of U.S. rates strategy and global strategy at TD Securities USA, joins BNN Bloomberg to discuss the latest U.S. GDP numbers. Fresh U.S. GDP and personal consumption expenditure data are reinforcing concerns about the durability of consumer spending as higher energy prices and inflation continue to pressure households.

BNN Bloomberg spoke with Gennadiy Goldberg, managing director and head of U.S. rates strategy at TD Securities, about the implications for Federal Reserve policy, inflation risks, and why markets remain focused on developments in the Middle East. Slower first-quarter U.S. growth and softer consumer income data suggest household spending may be increasingly reliant on savings. A ‘K-shaped’ economy continues to emerge, with higher-income consumers supporting spending while lower-income households face mounting pressure.

Markets reduced expectations for future Federal Reserve rate hikes after the latest GDP and PCE data came in softer than feared. Elevated energy prices tied to Middle East tensions remain a major inflation risk and could influence future Fed policy decisions. Investors are closely watching whether inflation pressures spread into core services, which remains a key concern for the Federal Reserve





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U.S. GDP Consumer Spending Higher Energy Prices Inflation Middle East Tensions Federal Reserve Policy K-Shaped Economy Higher-Income Consumers Lower-Income Households Elevated Energy Prices Inflation Risks Core Services Federal Reserve

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