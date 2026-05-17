Latest News: Ticks Heading for Ontario, Ebola Outbreak in Congo Province, Genocidal Suspect in Custody, Shakhtar's Rout of the Angels, Edna Lewis's Legacy to American Dining, Whale Stranding in Germany and Dead in Denmark, Power System Concerns, Canadian Shampoo and Conditioner, Smart Laundry Basket Debate

The source text provides an overview of various contemporary and trending topics such as Erdős-Kac conjectures, cycling group boycott, Bitcoin futures grand exchange, fatal disease outbreak in Congo, Baseball's latest events, $100 Bitcoin pump scam, Bitcoin's future, Pemex's strategic plan, Information Security Test (ISST), Pirate's Keep, and Five Nights At Freddy's. The source text provides an overview of these topics and serves as a hot spot for news updates.

This undated photograph released by the United Arab Emirates' state-run WAM news agency shows the under-construction Barakah nuclear power plant in Abu Dhabi's Western desert.

(Arun Girija/Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation/WAM via AP, File) This article discusses a 'wave' of ticks heading for Ontario, along with tips for protecting oneself and pets this summer. Another man has died while waiting for care at a hospital, prompting the Alberta Medical Association to voice their concern. A cycling group also seeks accountability for targeted vandalism. Rwandan genocide suspect Kabuga dies in custody in The Hague.

There is evidence of a new Ebola outbreak in a remote Congo province with 65 recorded deaths. Shohei Ohtani had a season-high 5 RBIs in the Dodgers' rout of the Angels. Edna Lewis, celebrated for her contributions to American dining, built on Black country tradition. A whale that was rescued after getting stranded in Germany has been found dead in Denmark.

PEI business leaders worry about a power system that may not be able to keep up with AI growth. I've been using this Canadian shampoo and conditioner for over a month, and it has totally changed my scalp and hair health. A laundry basket that is so smart, it solved our biggest household argument





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Tick Bolhradski Kabuga Death WAM Ebola Ohtani Lewis Timothy Genocide Suspect Wheaton College Lybra Security Test Whale FNAF Pemex Bitcoin

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At least 80 deaths reported as Congo grapples with new Ebola outbreakAt least 80 deaths have been reported in Congo's new Ebola disease outbreak in the eastern Ituri province, authorities said, as health workers raced Saturday to intensify screening and contact tracing to contain the disease.

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WHO declares Ebola outbreak in Congo and Uganda a public health emergency, no quarantine of travelersThe World Health Organization has declared the Ebola outbreak in Congo and Uganda an international public health emergency after more than 300 suspected cases of the Bundibugyo variant, a rare variant of the Ebola virus without approved therapeutics or vaccines.

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WHO declares Congo-Uganda Ebola outbreak an international health emergency after 300 suspected cases, 88 deathsThe World Health Organization's (WHO) declaration comes after reporting of more than 300 suspected cases and 88 deaths from the Ebola disease in Congo and Uganda. The Bundibugyo virus, a rare variant of the Ebola disease, is responsible for the outbreak. The global response to previous declarations, however, has been mixed. Experts criticized the WHO for not mobilizing enough resources to affected countries during the mpox outbreak in 2022.

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New Ebola Outbreak Confirmed in Central Africa, with Suspected Cases Rising in Congo, UgandaHealth authorities have reported a new Ebola outbreak in Central Africa, with the number of suspected cases exceeding 300 and at least 88 deaths. The outbreak has also been reported in neighbouring Uganda.

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