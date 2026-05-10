Latest News Stories

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Despite damage to its headquarters, Women on the Rise in Montreal's NDG neighbourhood continues to support the women in need.

Youth Singers of Calgary celebrate 40th anniversary with Jubilee concert that includes 500 people singing onstage Gas prices are making this Canadian hobby expensive King’s Birthday Luncheon hosted in Regina to honour Canada’s monarchy, King Charles III 'It was an honour to be his mom:' St. Thomas teen whose dying wish was to meet Blue Jays passes away In the Kristin Smart case, key questions remain after 3 decades Remaining Canadians aboard outbreak-hit cruise ship to disembark in Tenerife Legal dispute over 'The View,' ABC argues Trump administration is trying to chill free speech Real Madrid's Mbappé to miss Sunday’s clasico that could seal Spanish league title for Barcelona American minor league baseball team fetches its own full-time bat dog Bear attack likely kills a hiker in Glacier National Park for the first time in decades AI isn’t actually ‘taking’ your job. Here’s what’s happening instea





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Women On The Rise In Montreal's NDG Neighbourh Youth Singers Of Calgary Gas Prices King's Birthday Luncheon Kristin Smart Case Canadian Cruise Ship Passengers Free Speech Debate Real.Madrid.Mbappé.Miss Bat Dog

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