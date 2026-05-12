Latest News Headlines: Voter List Leak, Sex Crime Warrants, Fatal Police Shooting, AI in Cybersecurity, Advent Calendars, Seasonal Beauty Deals

The article provides analysis and information on recent headlines, including a separatist leader behind a voter list leak, an American wanted on sex crime warrants arrested in Winnipeg, a major spring storm, and coroner's jury recommendations after a fatal shooting.

A Surrey Police Service patch is seen on an officer's uniform in Surrey, B.C. , on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Darryl Dyck Video Separatist leader behind voter list leak not co-operating: Elections Alberta American wanted on sex crime warrants arrested in Winnipeg: policeMajor spring storm slated to bring 100km/h wind gusts, rain to much of Sask.

Coroner’s jury issues 10 recommendations after fatal London police shootingAI is changing cyberattacks. A new St. Clair College program aims to prepare local leadersVideo of B.C. whale watching boat beside orcas being assessed, DFO saysNigerian military airstrike kills 100 civilians at a market, rights group claimsLiberal MP Nate Erskine-Smith to resign federal seat this summer following GTA nomination lossPostmedia exits flyer distribution business, leading to 50 full-time job losses‘Lord of the Rings’ director honoured as Cannes festival opens on subdued noteIs your relationship emotionally unsafe?

Experts explain the signs and what to do‘Not normal’: On one April day, all of the planet’s top 50 hottest cities were in just one countryHere are the best Advent Calendars For 2025 You Can Get In Canada (So Far). I’ve been using this Canadian Shampoo and Conditioner for over a month, and it’s totally changed my scalp and hair health.13 Budget-Friendly Beauty Products That Are Dupes Of More Expensive Items.

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Surrey Police Service Darryl Dyck Video Separatist Elections Alberta American Adult Sexual Assault WGGC Winnipeg London AI Cyberattacks St. Clair College Orca Whales Daniel M. Shalm Steve Moore Benjamin W. Mcintyre Alberta NDP Lord Of The Rings Seabridge Publications Ltd. Eiffel 65 Emmanuel Ofosu-Ansah Ifeanyi Emmanuel Michelin Bloomingdale's Lemongrass Baggu Selfridges Arabella Beauty Depricat Face Sooke Fisherman's Wives Mensxp

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