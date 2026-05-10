Latest News Headlines: Storm Destroys Barn, Solar Panel, Calgary Event, Suspects Sought, Marilyn Monroe's Hidden World, Real Madrid's Mbappé, Hikers Killed, Birds Fear Women, Budget-Friendly Beauty Discounts

A storm in the north of London, Ontario, destroyed a barn and flipped a solar panel, causing terror among residents. Meanwhile, Calgary residents had the opportunity to experience the sights and sounds of Hong Kong at a weekend event. Authorities are seeking suspects in a Fort McMurray stunt driving investigation. Six people, including two children, were injured in a serious crash in Wellesley Township. Marilyn Monroe's hidden world is set to go on auction. Real Madrid's Mbappé is expected to miss Sunday's clasico, which could seal the Spanish league title for Barcelona. Birds have been found to fear women more than men, even when disguised, according to a study. Advent calendars, laundry baskets, and beauty products are some of the latest trends and discounts to look out for. The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News and may earn a commission when you use our links to shop.

A storm destroyed a barn and flipped a solar panel in the north of London, Ontario, causing terror among residents. Meanwhile, Calgary residents had the opportunity to experience the sights and sounds of Hong Kong at a weekend event.

Authorities are seeking suspects in a Fort McMurray stunt driving investigation. Six people, including two children, were injured in a serious crash in Wellesley Township. Marilyn Monroe's hidden world is set to go on auction. Real Madrid's Mbappé is expected to miss Sunday's clasico, which could seal the Spanish league title for Barcelona.

Birds have been found to fear women more than men, even when disguised, according to a study. Advent calendars, laundry baskets, and beauty products are some of the latest trends and discounts to look out for. The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News and may earn a commission when you use our links to shop





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Lifestyle Storm Barn Solar Panel Terror Calgary Event Sights Sounds Hong Kong Marilyn Monroe Real Madrid Mbappé Hikers Killed Birds Women Men Disguised Advent Calendars Laundry Baskets Beauty Products Discounts Shopping Trends CTV News Independent Earn Commission Links To Shop

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