Latest News Headlines October 11, 2025

This news article features a variety of international and local news headlines from October 11, 2025. The topics include electric vehicles, Calgary's relationship with the Alberta government, sex crime warrants and arrests, Saskatchewan's fight against drug addiction, an earthquake notification, civilian deaths from Nigerian military strikes, a Liberals' federal seat move, a Cannes Film Festival's subdued opening, advice on emotionally unsafe relationships, and a very specific meteorological event.

Daphne Dixon's electric vehicle is plugged into a Level 2 EV charger October 11, 2025, in Norwalk , Conn. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa, File) Calgary mayor sparring with Alberta government as it takes aim at bike lanes American wanted on sex crime warrants arrested in Winnipeg: police Trio of Sask.

First Nations sign MOU to tackle drug crisis in Indigenous communities Magnitude 4.0 earthquake strikes off coast of northern B.C. Nigerian military airstrike kills 100 civilians at a market, rights group claims Liberal MP Nate Erskine-Smith to resign federal seat this summer following GTA nomination loss Entertainment ‘Lord of the Rings’ director honoured as Cannes festival opens on subdued note Is your relationship emotionally unsafe?

Experts explain the signs and what to do ‘Not normal’: On one April day, all of the planet’s top 50 hottest cities were in just one country Here Are The 60 Best Advent Calendars For 2025 You Can Get In Canada (So Far) I’ve been Using This Canadian Shampoo And Conditioner For Over A Month, And It’s Totally Changed My Scalp And Hair Health Tried It: A Laundry Basket So Smart It Solved Our Biggest Household Argumen





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Electric Vehicles Norwalk Conn. Enclosure Bike Lanes Saskatoon Drug Crisis Indigenous Communities Nate Erskine-Smith GTA Paddy Barnes Civilian Death Earthquake In North-West British Columbia Human Rights Violations Cannes Film Festival Lord Of The Rings Edababy Advent Calendars Canada

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