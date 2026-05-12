Latest News Headlines in English - December 2025

Coverage of various news headlines, including classroom view at Wazoson Public School, health-related stories like Hantavirus testing and COVID-19 death, and topical news items such as usage of the census for political protest and OpenAI facing a lawsuit for allowing a mass shooting planning bot. Also included are entertainment news like social media influencer Jake Paul and lifestyle recommendations like shampoo and laundry basket use.

A classroom is seen at Wazoson Public School of the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) in Ottawa, on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang Ottawa man says insurance company refuses to reimburse for brand-name drug despite doctor’s note Regina police seeking tips in Victoria Ave armed robbery: Crime Stoppers ’Flipped his switch’: Noise dispute with neighbour led to killing of B.C. grandparents, court hears Man dies after encounter with bear near air strip in northern Saskatchewan Why some Canadians are using the census to protest against the federal government Billions could be added to Canada’s GDP if barriers faced by wineries are addressed: report Hantavirus testing might not be useful for people without symptoms: experts Entertainment Jake Paul acknowledges cloudy future while saying ‘I’m not done’ What if we killed all mosquitoes?

Lawsuit blames ChatGPT maker OpenAI for bot helping plan a mass shooting I’ve been Using This Canadian Shampoo And Conditioner For Over A Month, And It’s Totally Changed My Scalp And Hair Health Tried It: A Laundry Basket So Smart It Solved Our Biggest Household Argument 13 Budget-Friendly Beauty Products That Are Dupes Of More Expensive Items 27 Of The Absolute Best Last-Minute Beauty Discounts To Take Advantage Of Before The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Sale End





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Canadians Classroom View Noise Dispute Vital Hospital Services Health Decision Analysis Social Media Influencer

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