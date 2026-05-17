Latest News Headlines in Canada

Canada's top news headlines in English, including updates on a Rwandan genocide suspect's death, Alberta Premier's position on pipeline routing, an Ebola outbreak in Congo, Dodgers' star Shohei Ohtani's impressive performance, views of the PGA Championship, weather and temperature predictions for Victoria Day weekend, a physicist's innovative approach to science communication, and more.

Rwandan genocide suspect Kabuga dies in custody in The Hague , Alberta Premier Smith open to southern route for potential pipeline to West Coast , a new Ebola outbreak is confirmed in a remote Congo province, with 65 deaths recorded, Shohei Ohtani getting on track with season-high 5 RBIs in Dodgers' rout of Angels, meet the neighbours with the most unique view of the PGA Championship, which Canadian cities will see the highest and lowest temperatures on Victoria Day weekend, Emory physicist takes science out of the lab and onto the playground , I've been using this Canadian shampoo and conditioner for over a month, and it's totally changed my scalp and hair health, Tried it: A laundry basket so smart it solved our biggest household argument, 13 budget-friendly beauty products that are dupes of more expensive items, 27 of the absolute best last-minute beauty discounts to take advantage of before the Amazon Prime big deal days sale end.

Rwandan genocide suspect Kabuga dies in custody in The Hague, Alberta Premier Smith open to southern route for potential pipeline to West Coast, a new Ebola outbreak is confirmed in a remote Congo province, with 65 deaths recorded, Shohei Ohtani getting on track with season-high 5 RBIs in Dodgers' rout of Angels, meet the neighbours with the most unique view of the PGA Championship, which Canadian cities will see the highest and lowest temperatures on Victoria Day weekend, Emory physicist takes science out of the lab and onto the playground, I've been using this Canadian shampoo and conditioner for over a month, and it's totally changed my scalp and hair health, Tried it: A laundry basket so smart it solved our biggest household argument, 13 budget-friendly beauty products that are dupes of more expensive items, 27 of the absolute best last-minute beauty discounts to take advantage of before the Amazon Prime big deal days sale end





CTVNews / 🏆 1. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Rwandan Genocide Suspect Kabuga Death Custody The Hague Alberta Premier Smith Southern Route Pipeline West Coast Ebola Outbreak Confirmed Jean-Pierre Bokamba Nzabaranyamayi Kabuga Shohei Ohtani Season-High 5 Rbis Dodgers' Rout Of Angels View Of The PGA Championship High Temperatures Low Temperatures Victoria Day Weekend Emory Physicist Takes Science Out Of The Lab Onto The Playground Neighbours Vancouver Edmonton Saskatoon Calgary Playground Book Fashion Tube Socks Wool Beauty Products BTP Canada Inc.

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