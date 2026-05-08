Latest News Headlines: Bonnie Tyler, Smash-and-Grab Robberies, Unemployment, Fraud Charges, Oil Shipments, Health Benefits, World Cup Injury, Ruby Discovery, Hiking Tragedy, Cybersecurity, Shopping Trends

A collection of the latest news headlines, including Bonnie Tyler's performance, smash-and-grab robberies, unemployment spikes, fraud charges, oil shipments, health benefits, World Cup injury, ruby discovery, hiking tragedy, cybersecurity, and shopping trends.

In this May 17, 2013 photo, Bonnie Tyler performs her song 'Believe in Me' during a rehearsal for the final of the Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Arena in Malmo, Sweden.

Eight suspects in custody after 'smash-and-grab' robberies captured on video, Halton police say. Alberta's unemployment spikes in April, surpassing national rate. Administrator appointed to Conestoga College after audit uncovers 'egregious financial decisions'. Former CEO charged with fraud in connection with northern Ont. gold mine.

Air Canada's latest cancellations could leave some travelling 'double the time, even triple'. South Bow says demand strong for oil shipments to U.S. Gulf Coast. Being married may come with an unexpected health benefit, study suggests. Canada captain Alphonso Davies sustains hamstring injury weeks before World Cup.

A massive 11,000-carat ruby has been unearthed in Myanmar's war-scarred gemstone heartland. At least 3 hikers killed by volcano eruption on Indonesian island.

'Cybersecurity incident' impacted universities across Canada. Shopping Trends: I've been using this Canadian shampoo and conditioner for over a month, and it's totally changed my scalp and hair health. Tried it: A laundry basket so smart it solved our biggest household argument. 13 budget-friendly beauty products that are dupes of more expensive items. 27 of the absolute best last-minute beauty discounts to take advantage of before the Amazon Prime big deal days sale ends





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Bonnie Tyler Eurovision Song Contest Smash-And-Grab Robberies Halton Police Alberta's Unemployment Conestoga College Fraud Charges Northern Ont. Gold Mine Air Canada Cancellations Oil Shipments Health Benefits World Cup Injury Ruby Discovery Hiking Tragedy Cybersecurity Shopping Trends

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