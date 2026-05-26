A diverse range of news headlines covering various topics such as crime, technology, environment, entertainment, and more.

A second arrest has been made in the shooting death of 18-year-old Dylan Adams downtown Toronto on Nov. 25, 2025. Arrests made in theft of $87K worth of collectibles from Calgary stores.

Montreal's population is on the decline: Here's why. VideoDriver accused of speeding at twice the limit in North Bay. B.C. conservation officers close trails after man injured in black bear attack. MPs to hear from privacy czar, tech giants, police on contentious digital evidence access bill.

Massachusetts Uber, Lyft drivers certify first statewide ride-hailing union amid automation fears. Rare medieval manuscript containing depictions of King Arthur and Merlin expected to sell for nearly $4 million in auction. Teens need to press pause on late-night doomscrolling. Pope calls for robust regulation of AI in manifesto that ponders the future of humanity.

I've been using this Canadian shampoo and conditioner for over a month, and it's totally changed my scalp and hair health. Tried it: A laundry basket so smart it solved our biggest household argument. 13 budget-friendly beauty products that are dupes of more expensive items. 27 of the absolute best last-minute beauty discounts to take advantage of before the Amazon Prime big deal days sale ends





CTVToronto / 🏆 9. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Latest News Headlines Crime Technology Environment Entertainment Crime Technology Environment Entertainment

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

News HeadlinesNews articles covering various topics such as the National Day of Reflection, work from home accommodations, Indigenous rights, wildfires, sports, entertainment, and AI regulation

Read more »

Latest News HeadlinesA collection of the latest news headlines from CTV News, including topics such as government workers, unions, fires, criminal networks, elections, and more.

Read more »

Latest News HeadlinesA collection of the latest news headlines, including a person walking up the stairs of the Law Courts building, workers on strike, an Alberta highway crash, a former Preston Springs site listed for nearly $13M, and more.

Read more »

Latest News HeadlinesA collection of the latest news headlines, including a police-involved shooting in Surrey, B.C., a hot spell lingering through the week, and more.

Read more »