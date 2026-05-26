A collection of the latest news headlines, including a police-involved shooting in Surrey, B.C., a hot spell lingering through the week, and more.

Police-involved shooting in Surrey , B.C.

, leaves man with injuries of 'unknown severity' A hot spell lingers through the week Dogs involved in London attack were already on muzzle order, known to animal control Bell Canada launches home internet backup service for outages Transport Canada vows action after W5 uncovers luggage tag switching scheme U.S.-bound flight diverted to Canada over Ebola rules sparks questions Rare medieval manuscript containing depictions of King Arthur and Merlin expected to sell for nearly $4 million in auction Teens need to press pause on late-night doomscrolling Pope calls for robust regulation of AI in manifesto that ponders the future of humanity I’ve been Using This Canadian Shampoo And Conditioner For Over A Month, And It’s Totally Changed My Scalp And Hair Health 13 Budget-Friendly Beauty Products That Are Dupes Of More Expensive Items 27 Of The Absolute Best Last-Minute Beauty Discounts To Take Advantage Of Before The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Sale End





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Surrey B.C. Hot Spell Dogs Involved In London Attack Bell Canada Transport Canada U.S.-Bound Flight Diverted To Canada Over Ebol Rare Medieval Manuscript Teens Pope Canadian Shampoo And Conditioner Budget-Friendly Beauty Products Last-Minute Beauty Discounts

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