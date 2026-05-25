A collection of the latest news headlines, including a person walking up the stairs of the Law Courts building, workers on strike, an Alberta highway crash, a former Preston Springs site listed for nearly $13M, and more.

A person walks up the stairs of the Law Courts building, which is home to B.C. Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal, is seen in Vancouver , on Monday, Jan. 12, 2026.

Workers at two dozen Ontario community organizations now on strike. Here is what you need to know. Alberta highway crash sends adult, child to hospital. Former Preston Springs site listed for nearly $13M. ‘It’s created a divide’: Windsor council asks province to restore residents’ right to appeal planning decisions.

Defence companies call on government, investors for more support. Canadian Dental Care Plan members must renew by June 1. Here’s what to know. Box Office: ‘Mandalorian and Grogu’ tops charts and ‘Obsession’ grows in second weekend.

Mexico’s president sees ‘no issue’ with her country hosting Iran’s World Cup team during tournament. Winning gold is ‘way less important than having a chance to save a life’: Michael Phelps on finding purpose beyond the pool. Ottawa launches national aerial firefighting fleet for 2026 wildfire season. AI is learning to fly airplanes — and aviation is starting to embrace it





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Law Courts Building B.C. Supreme Court Court Of Appeal Vancouver Ontario Community Organizations Alberta Highway Crash Preston Springs Site Canadian Dental Care Plan Michael Phelps Ottawa Aerial Firefighting Fleet AI Learning To Fly Airplanes

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