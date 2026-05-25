A collection of the latest news headlines from CTV News, including topics such as government workers, unions, fires, criminal networks, elections, and more.

Wave of rejection letters sent to Ontario gov’t workers who asked to work from home as unions seek accommodations during World Cup , How Indigenous rights are a major hurdle for Alberta secession: explained, ‘It’s devastating’: Clean up underway after fire rips through RONA in Grand Bend , 17 suspects linked to ‘violent’ criminal network arrested after string of extortions targeting South Asian business owners: Peel police, Appeal of Ontario Liberal candidate nomination in Scarborough Southwest dismissed, Ahsanul Hafiz declared ‘true winner’, MPs return for Ottawa to begin the final sitting days before summer break , P.E.

I. oyster growers consider quitting as diseases devastate farms, Hepatitis A is highly contagious and on the rise in rural Manitoba, Box Office: ‘Mandalorian and Grogu’ tops charts and ‘Obsession’ grows in second weekend, Kyle Busch’s sudden death turned the Coca-Cola 600 into a memorial service with 95,000 guests.

His protégé pulled off the win, ‘It’s just exploded’: Padel’s blowing up around the world, Bettina Anderson floated a White House wedding to Donald Trump Jr. She got an island ceremony instead, Stowaway red fox ‘Basil’ recovers from heartworm, completes quarantine in the U.S., Pope calls for robust regulation of AI in manifesto that ponders the future of humanity, Here Are The 60 Best Advent Calendars For 2025 You Can Get In Canada (So Far), I’ve been Using This Canadian Shampoo And Conditioner For Over A Month, And It’s Totally Changed My Scalp And Hair Health, Tried It: A Laundry Basket So Smart It Solved Our Biggest Household Argument, 13 Budget-Friendly Beauty Products That Are Dupes Of More Expensive Items, 27 Of The Absolute Best Last-Minute Beauty Discounts To Take Advantage Of Before The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Sale Ends, The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News.

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Ontario Government Workers Unions World Cup Alberta Indigenous Rights Fire RONA Grand Bend Criminal Network Peel Police Ontario Liberal Candidate Scarborough Southwest Ahsanul Hafiz Ottawa Summer Break P.E.I. Oyster Growers Diseases Rural Manitoba Box Office Kyle Busch Coca-Cola 600 Memorial Service Padel Bettina Anderson Stowaway Red Fox Heartworm AI Pope Advent Calendars Canadian Shampoo Laundry Basket Beauty Products Discounts

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