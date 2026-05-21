Latest News Headlines

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Eastern Ontario ’s Ross Video expanding footprint in Ottawa , Iroquois , Ont.

International flight diverted to Montreal after passenger denied entry to U.S.Driver crashes while attempting to pass vehicle on shoulder Anthony Henday: EPSVideoFather who killed one-year-old son with an axe could soon return to Mennonite communityBusinessHims offers Apotex’s generic semaglutide in Canada after Novo patent expiry‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ star Malek says has Freddie Mercury ‘in soul’It’s ‘up to the taxpayers’ if hosting the World Cup is worth the $1B price tag: economistJapan arrests Americans over stunt at baby monkey Punch’s zooHere Are The 60 Best Advent Calendars For 2025 You Can Get In Canada (So Far) I’ve been Using This Canadian Shampoo And Conditioner For Over A Month, And It’s Totally Changed My Scalp And Hair HealthI Tried It: A Laundry Basket So Smart It Solved Our Biggest Household Argument13 Budget-Friendly Beauty Products That Are Dupes Of More Expensive Items27 Of The Absolute Best Last-Minute Beauty Discounts To Take Advantage Of Before The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Sale Ends The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News.

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CTVToronto / 🏆 9. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Eastern Ontario Ross Video Ottawa Iroquois Ont. International Flight Diverted To Montreal Passenger Denied Entry To U.S. Driver Crashes While Attempting To Pass Vehicl Anthony Henday: Epsvideo Father Who Killed One-Year-Old Son With An Axe Business Hims Offers Apotex’S Generic Semaglutide In Ca ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Star Malek Says Has Freddi It’S ‘Up To The Taxpayers’ If Hosting The Worl Japan Arrests Americans Over Stunt At Baby Mon Here Are The 60 Best Advent Calendars For 2025 I’Ve Been Using This Canadian Shampoo And Cond And It’S Totally Changed My Scalp And Hair Health I Tried It: A Laundry Basket So Smart It Solve 13 Budget-Friendly Beauty Products That Are Du 27 Of The Absolute Best Last-Minute Beauty Dis The Shopping Trends Team Is Independent Of The

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