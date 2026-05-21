A collection of the latest news headlines from CTV News, including a first-hand look at the future site of a potential largest graphite mine in the G7, a tragic death in Jasper National Park, and the impact of Trump's tariff threats on Canadian consumers.

2025 Sachedina / CTV News fellow Lu Fan provides a first-hand look at the future site of what could be the largest graphite mine in the G7.

Czech national dies after falling into glacier crevasse in Jasper National ParkVideo‘Traumatizing’: Alberta girl has lip bitten off in school assault, two teens chargedTrump’s tariff threats inspired Canadians to buy local. But a new problem has emergedRegions in Canada that face the highest rates of breast cancer, study revealsThese ‘Survivor’ contestants won a million dollars.

Here’s how they spent itJapan arrests Americans over stunt at baby monkey Punch’s zooHere Are The 60 Best Advent Calendars For 2025 You Can Get In Canada (So Far) I’ve been Using This Canadian Shampoo And Conditioner For Over A Month, And It’s Totally Changed My Scalp And Hair HealthI Tried It: A Laundry Basket So Smart It Solved Our Biggest Household Argument13 Budget-Friendly Beauty Products That Are Dupes Of More Expensive Items27 Of The Absolute Best Last-Minute Beauty Discounts To Take Advantage Of Before The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Sale Ends The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop





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CTV News Lu Fan Graphite Mine Jasper National Park Breast Cancer Beauty Products Laundry Basket Tariff Threats Canadian Consumers Baby Monkey Punch’S Zoo Advent Calendars Beauty Discounts Shopping Trends

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