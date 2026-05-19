Latest News Headlines

A collection of the most recent news headlines, including topics such as fires, bears, politics, military, Ebola, and more.

VideoVideo 'Heavy smoke throughout the neighbourhood': Fire crews save former church after blaze near downtown London 'I couldn't believe it': Man attacked by bear in Mission , B.C.

Halton, Ont. , police say drug trafficking probe Project Cyprus has led to largest firearms bust in service's history U.S. Rep.

Thomas Massie's GOP primary in Kentucky is the latest test of Trump's power over the party 'Failed to make credible progress': U.S. pausing long-standing military board with Canada Congo reports sharp rise in Ebola cases as WHO worries about outbreak's scale and speed Tatiana Maslany on the taboo of porn in Apple TV series 'Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed' PWHL arrives in Northern California with the addition of San Jose Christie's sells US$1.1 billion in art in one night — with a little help from Nicole Kidman Climate report says world won't get as hot as feared but will pass warming limit Sci-Tech Here Are The 60 Best Advent Calendars For 2025 You Can Get In Canada (So Far) I've been using this Canadian shampoo and conditioner for over a month, and it's totally changed my scalp and hair health 13 Budget-Friendly Beauty Products That Are Dupes Of More Expensive Items 27 Of The Absolute Best Last-Minute Beauty Discounts To Take Advantage Of Before The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Sale Ends The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News.

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Fire Firefighters Former Church Blaze Downtown London Bear Attack Mission B.C. Halton Ont. Drug Trafficking Project Cyprus Firearms U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie GOP Primary Trump's Power Military Board Congo Ebola Tatiana Maslany PWHL Northern California Christie's Art Nicole Kidman Climate Advent Calendars Canadian Shampoo Beauty Products Discounts Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Sale Ends Shopping Trends Team

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