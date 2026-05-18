Latest News Headlines

A collection of the most recent news headlines, including investigations into a residence struck by gunfire, an e-scooter crash in Calgary's Beltline neighbourhood, and the NBA conference finals.

Ontario Provincial Police and Oneida Nation of the Thames Police are investigating after a residence was struck by gunfire Sunday. CTV's Brent Lale reports. One injured after e-scooter crash in Calgary's Beltline neighbourhood.

Macron didn't back Montreal for Defence Bank headquarters. Toronto Rock win NLL Cup with series-clinching 12-7 win over Halifax Thunderbirds.

'We're there to win': Rangers ride championship wave into Memorial Cup after historic OHL sweep. 'Heart and soul of Moose Jaw': Community reflects on Snowbirds as critics warn fleet could be grounded. U.K. 'Married at First Sight' contestants allege rape. The NBA conference finals start with Spurs-Thunder on Monday.

Star of Rome's 'sexy priest' calendar admits: 'I was never a priest'.

'It's not supposed to look like you're going to dive in': Historians criticize Trump's Reflecting Pool makeover as group sues. Hawaii's worst flooding in 20 years leaves farmers struggling and fewer veggies at the market. An asteroid discovered days ago will narrowly miss Earth





CTVToronto / 🏆 9. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ontario Provincial Police Oneida Nation Of The Thames Police Investigation Residence Struck By Gunfire CTV's Brent Lale E-Scooter Crash Calgary's Beltline Neighbourhood Macron Defence Bank Headquarters Toronto Rock NLL Cup Series-Clinching Halifax Thunderbirds Rangers Memorial Cup OHL Sweep Snowbirds U.K. Married At First Sight Rape NBA Conference Finals Spurs-Thunder Trump Reflecting Pool Asteroid Earth Flooding Farmers Veggies Investigation Residence Struck By Gunfire

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