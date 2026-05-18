Latest News Headlines

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Heat warning in effect for Toronto , humidity will make it feel like 35 Stay Free Alberta files appeal of Court of King’s Bench decision striking down separation petition Mosaic launches 2030 action plan to create more jobs for Indigenous peopleOntario hunters have licences suspended, pay $15K after trespassing, illegally killing cow moose 'A lot of interest': Could Indwell bid to convert another former school into housing in St. Thomas?

This school board is cutting outdoor education programs. Here’s what students will miss out on, according to 1 educator.

Why experts say seasonal allergies are getting worseShakira acquitted in Spanish tax fraud case, government ordered to return US$64MAaron Rai runs away with the PGA Championship, first English-born winner in more than a centuryLifestyle ‘It’s not supposed to look like you’re going to dive in’: Historians criticize Trump’s Reflecting Pool makeover as group suesHawaii’s worst flooding in 20 years leaves farmers struggling and fewer veggies at the marketSteven Soderbergh used AI in a documentary about John Lennon.

And he wants to talk about itHere Are The 60 Best Advent Calendars For 2025 You Can Get In Canada (So Far) I’ve been Using This Canadian Shampoo And Conditioner For Over A Month, And It’s Totally Changed My Scalp And Hair HealthI Tried It: A Laundry Basket So Smart It Solved Our Biggest Household Argument13 Budget-Friendly Beauty Products That Are Dupes Of More Expensive Items27 Of The Absolute Best Last-Minute Beauty Discounts To Take Advantage Of Before The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Sale Ends The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop





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Toronto Heat Warning Humidity Stay Free Alberta Separation Petition Mosaic Indwell School Board Outdoor Education Programs Seasonal Allergies PGA Championship Steven Soderbergh Advent Calendars Canadian Shampoo And Conditioner Laundry Basket Beauty Products Discounts

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