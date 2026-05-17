Latest News Headlines

A collection of the most recent news headlines, including topics such as women's sexual and reproductive health, Alberta teachers' meetings, missing son search, Scottish martial arts, construction progress, Ebola outbreak, hockey world championships, Canadian temperature forecasts, and more.

A woman attends a workshop on women's sexual and reproductive health in Harare, Zimbabwe, on Friday, June, 16, 2023. Alberta teachers gather in Calgary for weekend meetings to talk budget, classroom safety and policy.

Family expands search for missing son who disappeared in Mont-Tremblant. Scottish martial arts introduced at annual Highland Gathering and Celtic Festival in Regina. Construction finished; Port Stanley ready to welcome visitors to beach for long weekend.

'Enough is enough': Cycling group seeks accountability for targeted vandalism. Alberta Premier Smith open to southern route for potential pipeline to West Coast. New Ebola outbreak is confirmed in a remote Congo province, with 65 deaths recorded. Celebrini scores pair to lead Canada to 6-0 victory over Italy at men's hockey worlds.

Which Canadian cities will see the highest and lowest temperatures on Victoria Day weekend? Emory physicist takes science out of the lab and onto the playground. I’ve been Using This Canadian Shampoo And Conditioner For Over A Month, And It’s Totally Changed My Scalp And Hair Health.

Tried It: A Laundry Basket So Smart It Solved Our Biggest Household Argument. 13 Budget-Friendly Beauty Products That Are Dupes Of More Expensive Items. 27 Of The Absolute Best Last-Minute Beauty Discounts To Take Advantage Of Before The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Sale Ends The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop





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Women's Sexual And Reproductive Health Alberta Teachers Missing Son Search Scottish Martial Arts Construction Progress Ebola Outbreak Hockey World Championships Canadian Temperature Forecasts

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