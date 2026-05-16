A collection of the most recent news headlines, including updates on an Ornge air ambulance, a motorcycle crash, and more.

An Ornge air ambulance is on the scene of a motorcycle crash on Highway 401 in Whitby on Saturday, May 16, 2026.

(MTO) This gas tip could save you hundreds of dollars a year 'Vendor Village' hopes to bring fresh spark and foot traffic to ByWard Market Forest fires affecting travel in northwestern Ont. 234 tickets handed out by Windsor police over four days B.C. allowed logging in caribou habitat despite its own ministry's recommendation Confusion around postgraduate work permit language resulting in rejections China to buy 200 Boeing jets, Trump says, fewer than expected Drake breaks three daily Spotify records for 2026 with new albums Connor Brown scores winner as Canada beats Sweden 5-3 at hockey world championship Whale that was rescued after stranded in Germany found dead in Denmark Sci-Tech Lawyers for Elon Musk and OpenAI make their final case in a trial that could shape AI’s future I’ve been Using This Canadian Shampoo And Conditioner For Over A Month, And It’s Totally Changed My Scalp And Hair Health I Tried It: A Laundry Basket So Smart It Solved Our Biggest Household Argument 13 Budget-Friendly Beauty Products That Are Dupes Of More Expensive Items 27 Of The Absolute Best Last-Minute Beauty Discounts To Take Advantage Of Before The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Sale End





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Latest News Headlines Motorcycle Crash Ornge Air Ambulance Whitby Highway 401 B.C. Caribou Habitat Postgraduate Work Permit China Boeing Jets Connor Brown Hockey World Championship Whale Rescue Drake Spotify Records Canadian Shampoo Laundry Basket Beauty Products Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Sale Ends

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