Latest News Headlines

A collection of the most recent news headlines, including contract talks between the TTC and CUPE Local 2, a Hyrox race in Ottawa, alleged email fraud, and more.

A Toronto Transit Commission sign is shown at a downtown Toronto subway stop Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. The TTC and CUPE Local 2 have extended contract talks , temporarily avoiding a potential strike.

It was very humbling: Thousands turn out for Ottawa's first Hyrox race. Company sues after alleged email fraud diverts $203K to Manitoba bank account. Legal, political battles escalating around Alberta separation petition as pipeline timeline enters debate. Former senior Canadian diplomats urge Ottawa to impose 'robust' sanctions on Israel.

China to buy 200 Boeing jets, Trump says, fewer than expected. Connor Brown scores winner as Canada beats Sweden 5-3 at hockey world championship. Which Canadian cities will see the highest and lowest temperatures on Victoria Day weekend? Vassy Kapelos: From acceptance to shared humanity, what I learned from the Artemis II astronauts.

Shopping Trends: I've been using this Canadian shampoo and conditioner for over a month, and it's totally changed my scalp and hair health. Tried it: A laundry basket so smart it solved our biggest household argument. 27 of the absolute best last-minute beauty discounts to take advantage of before the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Sale Ends





CTVToronto / 🏆 9. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Toronto Transit Commission CUPE Local 2 Contract Talks Hyrox Race Email Fraud Alberta Separation Petition Pipeline Timeline Canada Vs Sweden Hockey World Championship Former Canadian Diplomats China Boeing Jets Vassy Kapelos Shopping Trends Canadian Shampoo Conditioner Laundry Basket Beauty Discounts

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