The latest news headlines from CTV News, including arrests, deaths, and legal issues.

The RCMP has arrested a B.C. man for killing his friend during a drunken bulletproof vest game . Twenty-three men have been arrested for sexual exploitation of children online .

One person has died in a collision on Highway 18 near Lake Cowichan, B.C. A major VPN provider has stated that it could leave Canada over a lawful access bill. A famous chocolatier has recalled products due to salmonella. A judge has declared a mistrial in Harvey Weinstein's rape retrial after the jury said it was deadlocked.

Ruud has reached the final of the Italian Open, where he will face Sinner or Medvedev. Vassy Kapelos, an astronaut on Artemis II, has shared her experiences of acceptance and shared humanity. Shopping Trends has been using a Canadian shampoo and conditioner for over a month, and it has changed their scalp and hair health. The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News.

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CTVToronto / 🏆 9. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

RCMP B.C. Drunken Bulletproof Vest Game Sexual Exploitation Of Children Online Highway 18 Collision VPN Provider Famous Chocolatier Salmonella Harvey Weinstein Italian Open Vassy Kapelos Shopping Trends Canadian Shampoo And Conditioner Last-Minute Beauty Discounts

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