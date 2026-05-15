A collection of the most recent news headlines, including topics such as meat preservatives, 911 call-takers, U.S. Border Patrol chief, S&P/TSX composite, vaccine hub, Shakira and Burna Boy, Big Tech, 'not normal' hot day, AI trial, Canadian shampoo, laundry basket, beauty discounts, and more.

Parfett ordered a package of the meat preservative from a salesperson the BBC identified as Leonid Zakutenko in 2023. 911 call-takers have voted for strike action, B.C. union says.

U.S. Border Patrol chief Michael Banks is resigning, in latest DHS leadership change. S&P/TSX composite ends higher, U.S. stock markets also up. Did the federal government deliver its promise to make Canada a vaccine hub? Shakira and Burna Boy release official 2026 FIFA World Cup Anthem, 'Dai Dai'.

Canadian women's team pursuit riders appeal Cycling Canada's decision. Big Tech turns to Sesame Street, Girl Scouts to deflect scrutiny over kids’ screen time.

'Not normal': On one April day, all of the planet’s top 50 hottest cities were in just one country. Lawyers for Elon Musk and OpenAI make their final case in a trial that could shape AI’s future. I’ve been using this Canadian shampoo and conditioner for over a month, and it’s totally changed my scalp and hair health.

Tried it: A laundry basket so smart it solved our biggest household argument. 13 budget-friendly beauty products that are dupes of more expensive items. 27 of the absolute best last-minute beauty discounts to take advantage of before the Amazon Prime big deal days sale ends. The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop





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Latest News Headlines Meat Preservatives 911 Call-Takers U.S. Border Patrol Chief S&P/TSX Composite Vaccine Hub Shakira And Burna Boy Big Tech Not Normal Hot Day AI Trial Canadian Shampoo Laundry Basket Beauty Discounts

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