Latest News Headlines

A collection of the most recent news headlines, including topics such as Manitoba killer, U.S. Border Patrol chief, S&P/TSX composite, measles spread, Harvey Weinstein, AI trial, Canadian shampoo, laundry basket, beauty discounts, and more.

Day parole revoked for Manitoba killer who fabricated Métis ancestryU.

S. Border Patrol chief Michael Banks is resigning, in latest DHS leadership changeS&P/TSX composite ends higher, U.S. stock markets also upPublic health agency says World Cup poses high risk of measles spreadHarvey Weinstein back in court after feeling ill as jury deliberates in his rape retrialMario Lemieux named greatest player in CHL history ahead of Crosby, Gretzky, McDavidBig Tech turns to Sesame Street, Girl Scouts to deflect scrutiny over kids’ screen time‘Not normal’: On one April day, all of the planet’s top 50 hottest cities were in just one countryLawyers for Elon Musk and OpenAI make their final case in a trial that could shape AI’s futureI’ve been Using This Canadian Shampoo And Conditioner For Over A Month, And It’s Totally Changed My Scalp And Hair HealthI Tried It: A Laundry Basket So Smart It Solved Our Biggest Household Argument13 Budget-Friendly Beauty Products That Are Dupes Of More Expensive Items27 Of The Absolute Best Last-Minute Beauty Discounts To Take Advantage Of Before The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Sale Ends The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News.

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Manitoba Killer Fabricated Métis Ancestry U.S. Border Patrol Chief DHS Leadership Change S&P/TSX Composite U.S. Stock Markets Public Health Agency World Cup Measles Spread Harvey Weinstein AI Trial Canadian Shampoo Laundry Basket Beauty Discounts Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Sale Ends The Shopping Trends Team

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