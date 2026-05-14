A roundup of the latest news headlines, including Cavalry FC's impressive start to the season, a stabbing incident near a Montreal school, and a trial involving a father who lost his son to dogs.

It's been a fantastic start to the season for Cavalry FC, with three wins and two draws in their first five games. A 15-year-old boy was stabbed near a Montreal school, according to police.

The father of a 11-year-old boy who was killed by dogs in Edmonton is testifying in the owner's trial. A research team is studying erosion at Hopewell Rocks. The city is taking steps to control Winnipeg's mosquito population. There is a plan to get all aboard Montreal's newest transit line.

A discussion paper floats ways Ottawa can help fund a giant electrical grid buildout. Canada has been informed of 26 additional hantavirus contacts. Harvey Weinstein is back in court after feeling ill as the jury deliberates in his rape retrial. Mario Lemieux has been named the greatest player in CHL history ahead of Crosby, Gretzky, and McDavid.

Big Tech is turning to Sesame Street and Girl Scouts to deflect scrutiny over kids' screen time. On one April day, all of the planet's top 50 hottest cities were in just one country. Musk and OpenAI lawyers are beginning closing arguments in a landmark trial that could shape AI's future





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Cavalry FC Montreal School Stabbing Dog Attack Trial Erosion Study Winnipeg Mosquito Control Montreal Transit Line Hantavirus Contacts Harvey Weinstein Trial Mario Lemieux CHL History Big Tech And Kids' Screen Time Global Hottest Cities On One Day

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