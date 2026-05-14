A collection of the latest news headlines, including topics such as Alberta libraries raising affordability concerns, Gatineau, Que. police pausing rebrand, Crown seeking 14 years for Montreal-area father, Province drivers saving $366 per year, Ottawa investing in Atlantic Canada’s aerospace sector, no injuries in London gunfire, recall petition against OneBC legislator, discussion paper on electrical grid buildout funding, Canada informed of hantavirus contacts, Harvey Weinstein in court, Mario Lemieux as CHL greatest player, Big Tech turning to Sesame Street, Girl Scouts for kids’ screen time, and the hottest cities on one April day being in just one country.

Alberta libraries raise affordability concerns over passage of Bill 28 , Gatineau , Que. police pausing rebrand after concerns raised about origin of new bird graphic, Crown seeks 14 years for Montreal-area father who tried to kill his daughter , Province says drivers will save $366 per year under auto insurance system coming in for 2027, 'It’s a big investment’: Ottawa announces major spending in Atlantic Canada ’s aerospace sector , No injuries reported after weekend gunfire in London, Recall petition to be issued against OneBC legislator Dallas Brodie, Discussion paper floats ways Ottawa can help fund giant electrical grid buildout, Canada informed of 26 additional hantavirus contacts, says top doctor , Harvey Weinstein back in court after feeling ill as jury deliberates in his rape retrial , Mario Lemieux named greatest player in CHL history ahead of Crosby , Gretzky , McDavid, Big Tech turns to Sesame Street , Girl Scouts to deflect scrutiny over kids’ screen time , ‘Not normal’: On one April day, all of the planet’s top 50 hottest cities were in just one country, Musk , OpenAI lawyers begin closing arguments in landmark trial that could shape AI’s futur.

Alberta libraries raise affordability concerns over passage of Bill 28, Gatineau, Que. police pausing rebrand after concerns raised about origin of new bird graphic, Crown seeks 14 years for Montreal-area father who tried to kill his daughter, Province says drivers will save $366 per year under auto insurance system coming in for 2027, 'It’s a big investment’: Ottawa announces major spending in Atlantic Canada’s aerospace sector, No injuries reported after weekend gunfire in London, Recall petition to be issued against OneBC legislator Dallas Brodie, Discussion paper floats ways Ottawa can help fund giant electrical grid buildout, Canada informed of 26 additional hantavirus contacts, says top doctor, Harvey Weinstein back in court after feeling ill as jury deliberates in his rape retrial, Mario Lemieux named greatest player in CHL history ahead of Crosby, Gretzky, McDavid, Big Tech turns to Sesame Street, Girl Scouts to deflect scrutiny over kids’ screen time, ‘Not normal’: On one April day, all of the planet’s top 50 hottest cities were in just one country, Musk, OpenAI lawyers begin closing arguments in landmark trial that could shape AI’s futur





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Alberta Libraries Bill 28 Gatineau Que. Police Rebrand Crown Montreal-Area Father Tried To Kill His Daughter Province Drivers Save $366 Per Year Ottawa Aerospace Sector Atlantic Canada Canada Hantavirus Top Doctor Harvey Weinstein Jury Rape Retrial Mario Lemieux Crosby Gretzky Mcdavid Big Tech Sesame Street Girl Scouts Kids’ Screen Time One April Day Planet’S Top 50 Hottest Cities Musk Openai Lawyers Landmark Trial AI’S Future

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