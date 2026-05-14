A collection of the latest news headlines, including topics such as politics, sports, entertainment, and more.

In this Feb. 8, 2018, file photo, a Jeep Cherokee sits on display at the Chicago Auto Show in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File) VideoLeaked SaskPower memo shows how much electricity rates could increase with continued use of coal power 2.5 year sentence for driver in crash that killed Canadian Olympic ice dancer Calgary man charged in Ryan Wedding case loses bail review PM Carney to announce national electricity strategy Thursday: sources The world's reaction to hantavirus is tinged by echoes of something else: COVID A quarter of Canadians polled said they chose not to get a recommended vaccine.

Here are their reasons Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Chaka Khan and Vince Gill recordings enter U.S. national registry Climate & Environment ‘Not normal’: On one April day, all of the planet’s top 50 hottest cities were in just one country 59,000-year-old tooth offers a rare glimpse into how Neanderthals handled a medical problem Shopping Trends I’ve been Using This Canadian Shampoo And Conditioner For Over A Month, And It’s Totally Changed My Scalp And Hair Health I Tried It: A Laundry Basket So Smart It Solved Our Biggest Household Argument 13 Budget-Friendly Beauty Products That Are Dupes Of More Expensive Items 27 Of The Absolute Best Last-Minute Beauty Discounts To Take Advantage Of Before The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Sale Ends The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News.

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CTVNews / 🏆 1. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jeep Cherokee Saskpower Memo Electricity Rates Driver In Crash PM Carney National Electricity Strategy Hantavirus Taylor Swift Climate & Environment Shopping Trends

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