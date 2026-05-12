A collection of the latest news headlines from around the world, including a hantavirus outbreak, armed robbery, and more.

They were on the trip of a lifetime. Now they’re quarantined as health officials work to contain a hantavirus outbreak . Passengers evacuated from the cruise ship MV Hondius walk with their belongings after disembarking at Eindhoven Air Base in the Netherlands on Tuesday.

Regina police seeking tips in Victoria Ave armed robbery: Crime Stoppers.

‘Flipped his switch’: Noise dispute with neighbour led to killing of B.C. grandparents, court hears. Progress in talks with U.S. but no deal yet: Greenland PM. Hantavirus testing might not be useful for people without symptoms: experts. Is your relationship emotionally unsafe?

Experts explain the signs and what to do.

‘Not normal’: On one April day, all of the planet’s top 50 hottest cities were in just one country. ‘As disturbing as it gets’: U.S. man charged with online luring of 10-year-old Manitoba girl. Here Are The 60 Best Advent Calendars For 2025 You Can Get In Canada (So Far). I’ve been Using This Canadian Shampoo And Conditioner For Over A Month, And It’s Totally Changed My Scalp And Hair Health.

Tried It: A Laundry Basket So Smart It Solved Our Biggest Household Argument. 13 Budget-Friendly Beauty Products That Are Dupes Of More Expensive Items. 27 Of The Absolute Best Last-Minute Beauty Discounts To Take Advantage Of Before The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Sale Ends The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop





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Hantavirus Outbreak Cruise Ship Evacuation Armed Robbery Noise Dispute Relationship Safety Top 50 Hottest Cities Online Luring Advent Calendars Canadian Shampoo Laundry Basket Beauty Discounts

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