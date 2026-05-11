A roundup of the latest news headlines from around the world, including the return of four Canadians stranded on a hantavirus-stricken cruise ship, President Donald Trump's condemnation of Iran's response to a U.S. peace proposal, and a Global News reporter's attempt to jump from the highest bungee jump in Canada, which was quickly curtailed by staff.

Four Canadians who were stranded on a hantavirus-stricken cruise ship were finally back on home soil Sunday, after touching down on a repatriation flight in Bagotville, Que.

, and being flown to an undisclosed location in British Columbia for self-isolation. Health officials confirmed that they are not showing any symptoms. The MV Hondius arrived in Spain's Canary Islands earlier in the day, and at least 10 Canadians have been exposed to the ship's hantavirus outbreak. President Donald Trump has condemned Iran's response to the latest U.S. peace proposal, which required Iran to halt its nuclear program.

The response is unclear, and it's unclear what this means for the fragile ceasefire or the blockades in the Strait of Hormuz





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Canadians Stranded On A Cruise Ship Hantavirus Repatriation Flight British Columbia Self-Isolation MV Hondius Spain's Canary Islands President Trump Iran's Response U.S. Peace Proposal Ceasefire Blockades In The Strait Of Hormuz

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