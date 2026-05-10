A collection of the latest news headlines from CTV News, including an investigation into a vehicle fire in Cochrane, a King's Birthday Luncheon in Regina, and more.

Investigation underway into vehicle fire in Cochrane King's Birthday Luncheon hosted in Regina to honour Canada's monarchy, King Charles III Remaining Canadians aboard outbreak-hit cruise ship to disembark in Tenerife Legal dispute over 'The View,' ABC argues Trump administration is trying to chill free speech Real Madrid's Mbappé to miss Sunday's clasico that could seal Spanish league title for Barcelona American minor league baseball team fetches its own full-time bat dog Bear attack likely kills a hiker in Glacier National Park for the first time in decades AI isn't actually 'taking' your job.

Here's what's happening instead I've been Using This Canadian Shampoo And Conditioner For Over A Month, And It's Totally Changed My Scalp And Hair Health Tried It: A Laundry Basket So Smart It Solved Our Biggest Household Argument 13 Budget-Friendly Beauty Products That Are Dupes Of More Expensive Items 27 Of The Absolute Best Last-Minute Beauty Discounts To Take Advantage Of Before The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Sale Ends The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop





CTVNews / 🏆 1. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Investigation Vehicle Fire Cochrane King's Birthday Luncheon Regina Canada's Monarchy King Charles III Remaining Canadians Outbreak-Hit Cruise Ship Disembark In Tenerife Legal Dispute 'The View' Trump Administration Chill Free Speech Real Madrid's Mbappé Sunday's Clasico Spanish League Title Barcelona American Minor League Baseball Team Fetches Its Own Full-Time Bat Dog Bear Attack Likely Kills A Hiker Glacier National Park For The First Time In Decades AI Isn't Actually 'Taking' Your Job Here's What's Happening Instead I've Been Using This Canadian Shampoo And Cond For Over A Month Totally Changed My Scalp And Hair Health Tried It: A Laundry Basket So Smart It Solved 13 Budget-Friendly Beauty Products That Are Dupes Of More Expensive Items 27 Of The Absolute Best Last-Minute Beauty Dis To Take Advantage Of Before The Amazon Prime B

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