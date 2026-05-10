A collection of the latest news headlines from around the world, including stories on electric vehicles, the Canadian Tulip Festival, and the dark side of Quebec's history.

Simón Huanca drives his electric vehicle through the streets of El Alto, Bolivia, Friday, April 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Juan Karita) ‘Keep moving’: At 96, this Toronto man refuses to slow down.

Here's why Princess Margriet of the Netherlands opens 74th Canadian Tulip Festival in Ottawa ‘Dark side of Quebec’s history’: Indigenous families exhuming their children’s bodies for answers, closure Plane lands on Manitoba highway Cambridge man charged after dog seriously injured in stabbing incident Gas prices are making this Canadian hobby expensive Bill to help authorities probe online activities raises widespread privacy fears Entertainment In legal dispute over 'The View,' ABC argues Trump administration is trying to chill free speech Real Madrid's Mbappé to miss Sunday's clasico that could seal Spanish league title for Barcelona Families going ‘no contact’ doesn’t always mean the end At least 3 hikers killed by volcano eruption on Indonesian island City birds more scared of women than men: study I’ve been Using This Canadian Shampoo And Conditioner For Over A Month, And It’s Totally Changed My Scalp And Hair Health A Laundry Basket So Smart It Solved Our Biggest Household Argument 13 Budget-Friendly Beauty Products That Are Dupes Of More Expensive Items 27 Of The Absolute Best Last-Minute Beauty Discounts To Take Advantage Of Before The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Sale End





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Latest News Headlines Electric Vehicles Canadian Tulip Festival Dark Side Of Quebec's History Indigenous Families Volcano Eruption City Birds Canadian Shampoo And Conditioner Laundry Basket So Smart Beauty Discounts Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Sale Ends

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