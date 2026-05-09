A collection of the latest news headlines from around the world, including events such as funeral services, legal disputes, and weather-related issues.

NEWS TEXT People listen during funeral services for the eight children who were killed during a mass shooting last month, Saturday, May 9, 2026, at the Summer Grove Baptist Church in Shreveport, La.

‘It was an honour to be his mom’: St. Thomas teen whose dying wish was to meet Blue Jays passes away ‘Lifetime of trauma’: Hundreds gather to remember slain Calgary children O-Train Line 2 suspended between Dow’s Lake and Mooney’s Bay, R2 bus service in effect Saskatchewander flooding cuts off road access to Île-à-la-Crosse hospital Capital Dispatch: PM Carney under pressure to keep promises EntertainmentIn legal dispute over ‘The View,’ ABC argues Trump administration is trying to chill free speech Auger-Aliassime hampered by leg injury, ousted in Italian Open’s second round Dozens of artists bring new life to a gigantic former ironworks on UNESCO’s world heritage list Bear attack likely kills a hiker in Glacier National Park for the first time in decades Shopping Trends I’ve been Using This Canadian Shampoo And Conditioner For Over A Month, And It’s Totally Changed My Scalp And Hair Health Tried It: A Laundry Basket So Smart It Solved Our Biggest Household Argument 13 Budget-Friendly Beauty Products That Are Dupes Of More Expensive Items 27 Of The Absolute Best Last-Minute Beauty Discounts To Take Advantage Of Before The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Sale Ends The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News.

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